Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff bids farewell in heartfelt social media post: 'Distinct honor'

Gen. Brown said he was 'inspired to serve' four years in the military by his father and that push turned into four decades

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Trump fires Joint Chiefs chairman Video

Trump fires Joint Chiefs chairman

Fox News host Jesse Watters has the latest on the president's decision on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Days after he was fired by President Donald Trump, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown took to social media to express his gratitude for his time in the military.

"I was inspired to serve by my father, who told me, ‘Four years in the military will not hurt you.’ Four years turned into four decades, surrounded by the finest service members and civilians from across our Nation," Brown posted to LinkedIn.

Brown wrote that it was his "distinct honor" to end his military career as Joint Chiefs chairman and that he used his position to focus on warfighting, modernization and trust.

"The Joint Force’s commitment to our security has never been more critical. I’m confident you will continue to stand resolute in defense of our Nation," Brown wrote, in part.

TRUMP GOES ON ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ PENTAGON FIRING SPREE: REPORT

Charles Q. Brown Jr.

Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown took to social media to express his gratitude for his military career after President Donald Trump relieved him from his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Brown was the second Black general to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman, following the now late Gen. Colin Powell's term from 1989 to 1993.  He served in the position for 16 months before Trump's decision to relieve him.

"I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Trump posted on social media.

OBAMA FIRED TOP MILITARY OFFICERS TO ALIGN PENTAGON WITH HIS POLICY VISION, NOW TRUMP SET TO DO THE SAME

Trump

President Donald Trump described Gen. C.Q. Brown as a "fine gentleman and an outstanding leader" after relieving him of the position.  (Getty Images)

Trump has said he will be nominating retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next chairman.

Caine is an F-16 pilot who served on active duty and in the National Guard. He has also served most recently as the associate director for military affairs at the CIA, as stated by his military biography.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, was the second Black general to serve in the position, following Colin Powell's nomination in 1989.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, was the second Black general to serve in the position, following Colin Powell's nomination in 1989. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The move to nominate Caine has been controversial as he has not held the key assignments identified by law as prerequisites for the job, although that requirement can be waived if the "president determines such action is necessary in the national interest," according to U.S. Code.

