Fox News Politics Newsletter: Loeffler warns Mamdani threatens NYC business

-Sinclair ends Jimmy Kimmel ban after sidelining host amid Charlie Kirk controversy

-Who is the Biden-appointed judge taking James Comey’s perjury case?

-Top gubernatorial race rocked by allegations of leaks and dirty tricks amid improper military records release

Kelly Loeffler: Mamdani’s socialist plans threaten NYC’s business core

EXCLUSIVE: As New York City considers the potential election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani , Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler is warning that the city’s economic foundation is already under strain from inflation, high taxes and regulation.

Loeffler told Fox News Digital that small business owners in New York City fear socialist policies could accelerate population loss and drive even more jobs and investment to red states.

She said New York City’s more than 100,000 small businesses employ nearly 1 million people, making them the powerful pulse of the city's economic heartbeat.

"New York is the capital of capitalism and small businesses," Loeffler said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where she addressed the economic downside of progressive politics…READ MORE.

White House

FEAR FACTOR: New poll reveals majority of voters believe U.S. is experiencing a political crisis after Kirk assassination

'RECKLESS DISREGARD': Trump admin cracks down on truckers' licenses for foreign drivers after deadly Florida crash

'HE GOT CAUGHT': Trump answers whether Comey indictment is about justice or revenge

World Stage

REGIME REJECTED: Iranian president slams U.S. at UN, but protesters outside say regime ‘does not represent us’

LIVESTREAM DIPLOMACY: Netanyahu broadcasts United Nations message into Gaza accusing world leaders of appeasing 'evil'

SEARCH IS OVER: Convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, an FBI Most Wanted terrorist, dead in Cuba, communist regime says

Capitol Hill

FLIP FLOP: Schumer, Democrats face heat for shifting stance on government shutdown threat

COP VS. SWAMP: Mark Warner faces GOP challenge from Airborne Ranger-turned-lawmaker Bryce Reeves

Across America

UN-FAIRFAX: ‘Nonsense’: Earle-Sears blasts Fairfax transgender bathroom rules in fiery campaign stop

ANOTHER POL TARGETED: Top Virginia delegate latest victim of post-Kirk political violence after death-threat suspect arrested

CHAOS NEAR CHICAGO: Chicago anti-ICE protesters block vehicles, get hit with tear gas and pepper balls

CLASS DISMISSED: Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters leaving for new job where he will wage war against teachers unions

'TRULY DISTURBING': Dallas ICE shooting triggers heightened security at facilities nationwide: 'Truly disturbing'