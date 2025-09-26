Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Loeffler warns Mamdani threatens NYC business

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Sinclair ends Jimmy Kimmel ban after sidelining host amid Charlie Kirk controversy

-Who is the Biden-appointed judge taking James Comey’s perjury case?

-Top gubernatorial race rocked by allegations of leaks and dirty tricks amid improper military records release

Kelly Loeffler: Mamdani’s socialist plans threaten NYC’s business core

EXCLUSIVE: As New York City considers the potential election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler is warning that the city’s economic foundation is already under strain from inflation, high taxes and regulation. 

Loeffler told Fox News Digital that small business owners in New York City fear socialist policies could accelerate population loss and drive even more jobs and investment to red states.

She said New York City’s more than 100,000 small businesses employ nearly 1 million people, making them the powerful pulse of the city's economic heartbeat.

"New York is the capital of capitalism and small businesses," Loeffler said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where she addressed the economic downside of progressive politics…READ MORE.

Zohran Mamdani speaking to supporters

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani spoke to supporters at a canvass launch event in Prospect Park on Aug. 17, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

White House

FEAR FACTOR: New poll reveals majority of voters believe U.S. is experiencing a political crisis after Kirk assassination

charlie-kirk-event

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, enters the plaza and talks with his supporters. Turning Point USA founder and American conservative political activist, Charlie Kirk sets up in UC San Diego's Town Square fielding rapid-fire questions from students and community members in a signature "change-my-mind"-style forum, while campus police and private security ring the perimeter to keep the busy plaza orderly. (Photo by Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)  (Getty)

'RECKLESS DISREGARD': Trump admin cracks down on truckers' licenses for foreign drivers after deadly Florida crash

'HE GOT CAUGHT': Trump answers whether Comey indictment is about justice or revenge

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

World Stage

REGIME REJECTED: Iranian president slams U.S. at UN, but protesters outside say regime ‘does not represent us’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2025.

Pezeshkian accused the U.S. of a "grave betrayal" at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2025, in New York City.  (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

LIVESTREAM DIPLOMACY: Netanyahu broadcasts United Nations message into Gaza accusing world leaders of appeasing 'evil'

Netanyahu speaks at UNGA

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights." (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Getty)

SEARCH IS OVER: Convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, an FBI Most Wanted terrorist, dead in Cuba, communist regime says

Capitol Hill

FLIP FLOP: Schumer, Democrats face heat for shifting stance on government shutdown threat

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

COP VS. SWAMP: Mark Warner faces GOP challenge from Airborne Ranger-turned-lawmaker Bryce Reeves

Across America 

UN-FAIRFAX: ‘Nonsense’: Earle-Sears blasts Fairfax transgender bathroom rules in fiery campaign stop

ANOTHER POL TARGETED: Top Virginia delegate latest victim of post-Kirk political violence after death-threat suspect arrested

Law enforcement tries to disperse anti-ICE protesters, who also were seen blocking vehicles from leaving an area near Chicago

Federal law enforcement were captured on video firing pepper balls at anti-ICE protesters in Broadview, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The protesters, at right, are seen trying to block vehicles from leaving the ICE facility. (Fox News)

CHAOS NEAR CHICAGO: Chicago anti-ICE protesters block vehicles, get hit with tear gas and pepper balls

CLASS DISMISSED: Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters leaving for new job where he will wage war against teachers unions

Police examine area where shooter opened fire at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas Police investigate the scene where a shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.  (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

'TRULY DISTURBING': Dallas ICE shooting triggers heightened security at facilities nationwide: 'Truly disturbing'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue