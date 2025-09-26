Expand / Collapse search
Politics

New poll reveals majority of voters believe US is experiencing political crisis after Kirk assassination

New national poll conducted after Charlie Kirk assassination shows Democrats and Republicans align on concerns over political violence

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Trump points finger at 'radical left' amid uptick in political violence Video

Trump points finger at 'radical left' amid uptick in political violence

President Donald Trump warned "radical left Democrats" Thursday that their "games" could soon backfire.

Americans across party lines say that the United States is in a political crisis, according to the findings of a new national poll conducted after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Seventy-nine percent of voters nationwide questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey released this week said the country's in a political crisis, with just 18% disagreeing.

Ninety-three percent of Democrats, 84% of independents, and 60% of Republicans said the nation's in a political crisis.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK

Charlie Kirk remembrance in Tennessee

A tribute to Charlie Kirk is shown on the jumbotron before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Bristol, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"The Kirk assassination lays bare raw, bipartisan concerns about where the country is headed," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Kirk, the co-founder of the politically potent Turning Point USA conservative youth organization, close ally and outside adviser to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and media star, was shot and killed earlier this month while speaking at a college campus event at Utah Valley University.

Earlier this summer, former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, were murdered in their home, with a top Democratic state senator and his wife who lived nearby shot and seriously wounded.

Exterior of home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman

Police tape blocks off the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn.  (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

This year's incidents follow last year's attempted assassinations against Trump.

According to the poll, 71% of voters think politically motivated violence in the United States today is a very serious problem, with 22% saying it's a somewhat serious problem. Only 4% said it was not so serious or not a problem at all.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLING RESULTS

"This is a jump from Quinnipiac University's June 26 poll when 54 percent thought politically motivated violence in the United States today was a very serious problem, 37 percent thought it was a somewhat serious problem, 6 percent thought it was a not so serious problem, and 2 percent thought it was not a problem at all," the survey's release noted.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at Charlie Kirk's memorial service

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearly 6 in 10 questioned said they didn't think it will be possible to lower the temperature on political rhetoric and speech in the United States, with just over a third questioned disagreeing.

And a majority — 54% — said they think political violence in the United States will worsen over the next few years, while 27% said they think it will remain about the same, and 14% saying they believe it will ease.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Sept. 18–21, with 1,276 self-identified registered voters surveyed nationwide. The poll's overall sampling error was plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

