Mark Warner faces GOP challenge from Airborne Ranger-turned-lawmaker Bryce Reeves

One of the most high-profile Democrats in the Senate received his first major challenger today as Virginia state Sen. Bryce Reeves announced he is looking to unseat the entrenched vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

With Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears locked in a tight battle with former Rep. Abigail Spanberger this November, Reeves’ entry into the race next year is primed to be the next shot for Republicans to take back the once-conservative commonwealth.

Reeves, R-Culpeper, is also a former narcotics detective in Prince William County who currently runs an insurance agency.

Reeves has said one of his favorite sayings is "you can’t talk it up – you have to put it up," and has focused prior political campaigns for state office on a law-and-order message.

On his campaign website, Reeves promised to work with President Donald Trump to defeat the "radical left" and preserve traditional values.

The state lawmaker last ran for federal office in a race that saw Spanberger defeat Republican nominee Yesli Vega.

The Washington Post surmised that Reeves’ announcement came in part because popular, term-limited Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has not signaled any public interest yet in Warner’s seat.

"I’ll never back down when it comes to protecting Virginia. From the Army to walking the streets as a cop to the state Senate, I have always put our families first," Reeves said in an announcement message.

Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Chris Bolling told Richmond’s ABC affiliate that Reeves is best known for "running and losing elections."

"Now he’s gearing up to lose another by tying himself to Trump’s deeply unpopular agenda of cutting taxes for the richest while attacking Virginians’ health care," Bolling said, adding that Warner has delivered results and that voters won’t trade him out for a "Trump loyalist."

Unlike some high-profile Democrats, Warner is not seen as a political bombthrower and is often shown respect by members of both parties.

Trump this week lambasted Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., for "approving" former Eastern District of Virginia prosecutor Erik Siebert – who has since been replaced by Lindsay Halligan.

Halligan swiftly announced charges against former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday.

One other candidate, former Agriculture Department staffer and certified public accountant Kim Farrington, announced a bid against Warner in December.

Farrington told the Waynesboro News-Virginian in July that she supports Trump's DOGE agenda in particular, remarking that her 33 years in government service helped her discern "where [the] efficiencies are."