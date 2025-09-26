Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Transportation

Trump admin cracks down on truckers' licenses for foreign drivers after deadly Florida crash

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy slams 'egregious' California noncompliance, warning governors not to have the 'blood of more traffic deaths on your hands'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Trump administration cracks down on trucking licenses for foreign drivers Video

Trump administration cracks down on trucking licenses for foreign drivers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the rule changes, singling out California in particular.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Department is making major changes to eligibility requirements for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). This comes amid an ongoing audit carried out by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Under the new rules, non-citizens will not be able to get a non-domiciled CDL unless they meet a stricter set of requirements, which include an employment-based visa. The department is also instituting "a mandatory federal immigration status check using the SAVE system."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the move on Friday and said that what his department uncovered in its investigation of licensing practices "should disturb and anger every American."

'ENGLISH ISN'T OPTIONAL': SENATE GOP BILL TAKES AIM AT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS AFTER FLORIDA CRASH

Florida crash aftermath shown next to an image of Sean Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new regulations for commercial licenses after a series of deadly crashes. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office; Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers — often times illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road, and I won’t stand for it," Duffy said in a statement. "Today’s actions will prevent unsafe foreign drivers from renewing their license and hold states accountable to immediately invalidate improperly issued licenses."

The Transportation Department said on Friday that in its audit, the FMCSA discovered non-compliance in several states, noting that the "most egregious" case was that of California. CDLs were allegedly issued to drivers who were ineligible, as well as drivers whose licenses were valid after their lawful presence in the U.S. expired. The department said this was due to weak oversight, insufficient training and programming errors.

TRUMP ADMIN THREATENS TO CUT MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDING FROM 3 STATES OVER TRUCKER ENGLISH LANGUAGE RULES

Truck crash suspect Harjinder Singh boarding plane to Florida

Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Stockton, Calif.  (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP Photo)

"California’s reckless disregard is frankly disgusting and an affront to the millions of Americans who expect us to keep them safe," Duffy added. "California must get its act together immediately, or I will not hesitate to pull millions in funding."

California was under fire for this issue last month when an illegal immigrant trucker, who obtained a limited-term CDL from the Golden State in 2024, allegedly killed three people when attempting to make an unauthorized U-turn in Florida. Harjinder Singh, the trucker, was later charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

The Transportation Department has given California 30 days to come into compliance. If the state fails to do so, it could lose federal funding, which the department said could be nearly $160 million in the first year.

Harjinder Singh holds documents while stopped by New Mexico State Police on July 3, 2025.

Body camera video shows Harjinder Singh holding paperwork as a New Mexico State Police officer issues him a speeding ticket during a July 3 traffic stop. (New Mexico State Police )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While California was singled out in the department’s statement, Duffy urged all governors to fix their non-domiciled CDL issuing systems immediately.

"You do not want the blood of more traffic deaths on your hands, governors," Duffy said at a news conference on Friday.

Fox News Digital reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue