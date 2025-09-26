Sinclair ends Jimmy Kimmel ban after sidelining host amid Charlie Kirk controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it will end its preemption of ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the show will return on Friday.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming," Sinclair said in a statement.

"Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives. We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important," the statement continued. "In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman."

Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off the air entirely last week after the host’s remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage and a veiled threat from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Kimmel returned to air on Tuesday, but his program was still preempted by Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates until Friday's announcement.

Sinclair added that proposals "were suggested as collaborative efforts between the ABC affiliates and the ABC network."

"While ABC and Disney have not yet adopted these measures, and Sinclair respects their right to make those decisions under our network affiliate agreements, we believe such measures could strengthen trust and accountability," the company said.

"Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence. Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content," Sinclair continued. "As a company rooted in local stations, Sinclair remains committed to serving our communities with programming that reflects their priorities, earns their trust, and promotes constructive dialogue. We look forward to continuing to work with ABC to deliver content that serves a broad spectrum of our communities."

A source close to negotiations told Fox News Digital ahead of Kimmel’s comeback that Nexstar and Sinclair expected a sincere apology after infuriating conservatives with remarks about Kirk’s alleged assassin. Kimmel failed to apologize but choked up as he insisted that he never intended to make light of Kirk's death. Kimmel also spent much of the show mocking FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump.

Nexstar and Sinclair have both faced pollical pressure to lift the Kimmel blackout, with Democrats suggesting it was done to curry favor with federal regulators and appease the Trump administration.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on Tuesday sent a letter to Nexstar Chairman Perry Sook and Sinclair CEO Christopher Ripley regarding decisions not to air "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "how those decisions may relate to regulatory issues pending with the Trump administration."

Nexstar has not announced plans to bring Kimmel back.

This is a developing story, more to come…

