Trump answers whether Comey indictment is about justice or revenge

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey is about pursuing long-standing corruption and not political payback.

"It's about justice really, it's not revenge," Trump said while departing the White House. "It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on. They are sick, radical left people, and they can't get away with it and Comey was one of the people."

"He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop," Trump added. "He's always been a dirty cop. Everybody knew it."

COMEY INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENTS, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESSIONAL PROCEEDING

Trump's comments came after Comey was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He was indicted on two counts: alleged false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

The president argued Comey gave a strong but false answer under oath and ultimately "got caught lying."

"The only problem is for him he didn't think he'd be caught and he got caught," Trump said, emphasizing that Comey could have hedged or said he didn’t remember, but instead gave a very specific response.

"It's about justice. He lied. He lied a lot," Trump said. "He gave a very specific answer and then he verified it numerous times and he got caught."

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SEEKS TO INDICT FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY FOR ALLEGEDLY LYING TO CONGRESS

Comey was indicted by a grand jury following a probe centered on whether he lied to Congress during his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony about his handling of the original Trump–Russia investigation at the FBI, known inside the bureau as "Crossfire Hurricane."

Comey has denied the allegations, declaring himself innocent and labeling the charges politically motivated by the Trump Justice Department.

"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," Comey said in an Instagram video after his indictment. "We will not live on our knees and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right."

"But I'm not afraid," Comey added.

WATCH: Former FBI Director Comey responds after grand jury indicts him on two counts

The indictment also alleges Comey made a false statement when he testified that he did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment, that statement was false.

Comey's arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 before District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a judge appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, David Spunt and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.