Mamdani touts landmark court victory against repeat offender landlord in housing enforcement push

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday touted a Bronx Supreme Court judgment he said has already topped $2.1 million against Bronx landlord Seth Miller, portraying the case as a new template for City Hall to squeeze owners who don’t fix violations.

Speaking at Bronx Borough Hall, Mamdani said the court found that "years of uncorrected code violations at 919 Prospect Avenue constitute a public nuisance," and ordered penalties of "$1,000 a day" for violations dating back to April 21, 2019, "totaling more than $2.1 million so far," with "fines continuing to accrue" if repairs are not made.

"Since your landlord, a repeat offender on New York City's annual Worst Landlord Watch List, purchased the property in 2011, your tenants have faced an unending stream of violations that have taken a toll on their health, safety and well-being," he said. "We are speaking of infestations of, mice, rats and cockroaches; leaking pipes; collapsed ceilings; black mold; and lead paint. The list of abuses and failures, frankly, goes on."

"This is a landmark victory," he said, saying it was "the first time that the court has levied the maximum civil penalties allowed on a landlord under the Nuisance Abatement Law."

He also warned other owners: "If you do not change your ways, we now have a strong precedent to pursue the same kind of legal action against you."

Mamdani’s corporation counsel, Steven Banks, declined to spell out how the city would force compliance if the landlord attempts bankruptcy tactics.

"There are multiple ways forward. I've always learned [that] when dealing with somebody like this particular landlord, it's best not to telegraph exactly what we're going to do," Banks said. "But rest assured: we will be ready."

The mayor said the city has "allocated more than $85 million in our preliminary budget to add 200 new attorneys and 100 support staff to our Law Department," arguing the goal is compliance, not revenue.

The push escalates Mamdani's day-one posture that targeted landlords and promised aggressive legal intervention.

On Jan. 1 at his inauguration, Mamdani vowed, "We will make sure that 311 violations are resolved."

"Today is the start of a new era for New York City," Mamdani said. "It is inauguration day. It is also the day that the rent is due."

During his day one action plan, Mamdani announced an executive order creating a LIFT task force, or a land-inventory effort designed to leverage city-owned land and accelerate housing development. He said the task force will review city-owned properties and identify sites suitable for housing development no later than July 1.

He also announced the SPEED task force, which Mamdani said stands for Streamlining Procedures to Expedite Equitable Development. He said the task force will work to remove permitting barriers that slow housing construction.

Both task forces will be overseen by Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Lila Joseph, he said.

"These are sweeping measures, but it is just the beginning of a comprehensive effort to champion the cause of tenants," Mamdani said.

Landlord groups have attacked Mamdani’s tenant-protection chief, Cea Weaver, a longtime housing activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), over past comments linking homeownership to "White supremacy," calling them "racist" and evidence of hostility to property owners.

Speaking about housing policy and equity in a March 2021 DSA video, Weaver said, "For centuries, we've really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and we are going to … in transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity, will require that we think about it differently."

"Families, especially White families, but some POC families who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have," she added.

Fox News Digital's Nikolas Lanum and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.