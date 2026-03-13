Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New Jersey

Illegal immigrant accused of assaulting NJ teen could be released under sanctuary policies, ICE warns

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez faces charges of sexually assaulting a victim between 13 and 15 years old after illegally re-entering the US

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
New Jersey Republican urges residents to oppose new immigration bills Video

New Jersey Republican urges residents to oppose new immigration bills

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the state's immigration issues, urging residents to join a protest against proposed legislation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A criminal illegal immigrant accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in New Jersey could soon be released under the state’s sanctuary policies, prompting federal immigration officials to issue a warning to local leaders.

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 15 years old, criminal sexual contact and sexual assault by force or coercion.

After illegally entering the U.S. in 2001, Gonzalez was returned to Mexico and later re-entered the country at an unknown time, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"This pedophile should NEVER have been in our country and able to prey on children in the first place," Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "We are calling on New Jersey sanctuary politicians to NOT release this predator charged with sexually assaulting a child from jail into New Jersey neighborhoods."

ICE SWEEPS UP CONVICTED PEDOPHILES, TRAFFICKERS IN MASSIVE HOLIDAY WEEKEND STING: 'WORST OF THE WORST'

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez, a Mexican national previously deported from the United States, was arrested by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on charges including sexual assault of a minor between 13 and 15 years old. (Department of Homeland Security)

Bis continued, "This is the exact reason we need sanctuary jurisdictions to work with us. No one should want this sicko to be on our streets."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested that Gonzalez not be released under the state’s sanctuary policies.

DHS said the request follows proposals by New Jersey politicians for legislation and executive orders "designed to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement."

CALIFORNIA SANCTUARY POLICIES BLAMED AFTER ICE ARRESTS 9 SEX OFFENDERS IN LOS ANGELES

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez was arrested in Ocean County on charges including sexual assault of a minor, as Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration faces scrutiny over the state’s sanctuary policies. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images; DHS)

Last month, two state Democratic assembly members introduced the F---ICE Act, formally known as the "Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act."

The legislation would permit civil action for alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution related to immigration enforcement.

The bill was drafted after a Democratic Socialist councilman was confronted by a federal agent after arriving at the scene of a raid on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, where an agent told him, "I don’t need a warrant, bro."

DHS SAYS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS HELPED CHILD RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS EVADE DEPORTATION

Mikie Sherrill on election night

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order 12 restricting certain immigration enforcement activities on state property shortly after taking office in January. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

"This is a disgusting bill just meant to demonize our officers who are experiencing a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement," Bis previously told Fox News Digital.

Shortly after taking office in January, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order 12, which restricts ICE activities on state property and creates a portal for residents to report immigration enforcement activity in their communities.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit last month against New Jersey and Sherrill, accusing the state of expanding its sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through the executive order. 

DHS said the actions come as law enforcement officers face a 1,300% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Sherrill’s office and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue