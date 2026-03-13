Illegal immigrant accused of assaulting NJ teen could be released under sanctuary policies, ICE warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A criminal illegal immigrant accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in New Jersey could soon be released under the state’s sanctuary policies, prompting federal immigration officials to issue a warning to local leaders.

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 15 years old, criminal sexual contact and sexual assault by force or coercion.

After illegally entering the U.S. in 2001, Gonzalez was returned to Mexico and later re-entered the country at an unknown time, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"This pedophile should NEVER have been in our country and able to prey on children in the first place," Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "We are calling on New Jersey sanctuary politicians to NOT release this predator charged with sexually assaulting a child from jail into New Jersey neighborhoods."

Bis continued, "This is the exact reason we need sanctuary jurisdictions to work with us. No one should want this sicko to be on our streets."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested that Gonzalez not be released under the state’s sanctuary policies.

DHS said the request follows proposals by New Jersey politicians for legislation and executive orders "designed to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement."

Last month, two state Democratic assembly members introduced the F---ICE Act, formally known as the "Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act."

The legislation would permit civil action for alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution related to immigration enforcement.

The bill was drafted after a Democratic Socialist councilman was confronted by a federal agent after arriving at the scene of a raid on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, where an agent told him, "I don’t need a warrant, bro."

"This is a disgusting bill just meant to demonize our officers who are experiencing a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement," Bis previously told Fox News Digital.

Shortly after taking office in January, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order 12, which restricts ICE activities on state property and creates a portal for residents to report immigration enforcement activity in their communities.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit last month against New Jersey and Sherrill, accusing the state of expanding its sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through the executive order.

DHS said the actions come as law enforcement officers face a 1,300% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

