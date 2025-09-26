Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, an FBI Most Wanted terrorist, dead in Cuba, communist regime says

Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, broke out of New Jersey prison in 1979 and fled to the communist island

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Pressure mounts to bring US fugitives back from Cuba Video

Pressure mounts to bring US fugitives back from Cuba

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports on growing calls to bring American fugitives, including a convicted cop-killer, back from Cuba to face justice in the United States.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cuban officials on Friday said that Joanne Chesimard, who was convicted of killing a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Havana decades after breaking out of prison and escaping to the communist island.

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Chesimard, who was born JoAnne Deborah Byron and was also known as Assata Olugbala Shakur, passed away after living there for years under asylum granted by the Cuban government.

"On September 25, 2025, American citizen Joanne Deborah Byron, ‘Assata Shakur,’ passed away in Havana, Cuba, due to health conditions and advanced age," the ministry's statement said. 

LEAVITT BLASTS 'MANY OUTLETS IN THIS ROOM' AT BRIEFING FOR FAILING TO COVER MURDER OF IRYNA ZARUTSKA

Assata Shakur poses for a photo in Havana

Havana, Cuba: JoAnn Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, holding the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background on October 7, 1987.  (Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

In 1977, Chesimard was convicted of the murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster, who left behind a wife and 3-year-old son, during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973. 

In 1977, she was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and other crimes and was sentenced to life in prison. She escaped from prison in 1979 and lived underground before surfacing in Cuba in 1984.

The FBI and the New Jersey attorney general each offered a $1 million reward for her capture.

Chesimard was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List in 2013.

She was a member of the Black Liberation Army, which the FBI describes as "one of the most violent militant organizations of the 1970s."

DEM GOVERNOR BREAKS SILENCE ON MURDER OF UKRAINIAN REFUGEE AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH

FILE - A Monday, May 2, 2005 file photo shows New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who was killed by Joanne Chesimard 40 years ago today, shown in West Trenton, N.J. Chesimard was convicted of the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster, but escaped prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, living there under the name Assata Shakur. The FBI is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday, May 2, 2013 regarding Joanne Chesimard. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File)

A photo shows New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who was killed by Joanne Chesimard, shown in West Trenton, N.J. Chesimard escaped prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, living there under the name Assata Shakur. (The Associated Press)

On May 2, 2019, the 46th anniversary of Foerster’s slaying, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called Chesimard "a domestic terrorist and nothing more."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and State Department for comment.

Black Lives Matter previously used Chesimard's case to illustrate what the group called Cuba’s "solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent." In 2021, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc., blamed the U.S. embargo for Cuba’s economic devastation while at the same time praising the Cuban regime for its effort to protect "Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has heavily criticized the Cuban regime for its refusal to hand over Chesimard to U.S. authorities. 

"The Cuban regime continues to provide a safe haven for terrorists and criminals, including fugitives from the United States," he said in a statement in May to Fox News.

During his first term, President Donald Trump called on Cuba to cough up Chesimard and other American fugitives living on the island. 

Joanne Chesimard wanted poster

Joanne Chesimard seen pictured in an FBI Wanted poster (FBI)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Return the fugitives from American justice, including the return of the cop-killer Joanne Chesimard," Trump declared in 2017. Now the Trump administration is taking tougher measures against Cuba that could eventually result in the fugitives being back on U.S. soil. In January, the administration slapped new sanctions on the Cuban regime, and it is considering tougher actions.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Andrew Murray contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue