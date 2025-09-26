Convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, an FBI Most Wanted terrorist, dead in Cuba, communist regime says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cuban officials on Friday said that Joanne Chesimard, who was convicted of killing a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Havana decades after breaking out of prison and escaping to the communist island.

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Chesimard, who was born JoAnne Deborah Byron and was also known as Assata Olugbala Shakur, passed away after living there for years under asylum granted by the Cuban government.

"On September 25, 2025, American citizen Joanne Deborah Byron, ‘Assata Shakur,’ passed away in Havana, Cuba, due to health conditions and advanced age," the ministry's statement said.

LEAVITT BLASTS 'MANY OUTLETS IN THIS ROOM' AT BRIEFING FOR FAILING TO COVER MURDER OF IRYNA ZARUTSKA

In 1977, Chesimard was convicted of the murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster, who left behind a wife and 3-year-old son, during a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973.

In 1977, she was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and other crimes and was sentenced to life in prison. She escaped from prison in 1979 and lived underground before surfacing in Cuba in 1984.

The FBI and the New Jersey attorney general each offered a $1 million reward for her capture.

Chesimard was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List in 2013.

She was a member of the Black Liberation Army, which the FBI describes as "one of the most violent militant organizations of the 1970s."

DEM GOVERNOR BREAKS SILENCE ON MURDER OF UKRAINIAN REFUGEE AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH

On May 2, 2019, the 46th anniversary of Foerster’s slaying, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called Chesimard "a domestic terrorist and nothing more."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and State Department for comment.

Black Lives Matter previously used Chesimard's case to illustrate what the group called Cuba’s "solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent." In 2021, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc., blamed the U.S. embargo for Cuba’s economic devastation while at the same time praising the Cuban regime for its effort to protect "Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has heavily criticized the Cuban regime for its refusal to hand over Chesimard to U.S. authorities.

"The Cuban regime continues to provide a safe haven for terrorists and criminals, including fugitives from the United States," he said in a statement in May to Fox News.

During his first term, President Donald Trump called on Cuba to cough up Chesimard and other American fugitives living on the island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Return the fugitives from American justice, including the return of the cop-killer Joanne Chesimard," Trump declared in 2017. Now the Trump administration is taking tougher measures against Cuba that could eventually result in the fugitives being back on U.S. soil. In January, the administration slapped new sanctions on the Cuban regime, and it is considering tougher actions.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.