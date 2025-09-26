Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters leaving for new job where he will wage war against teachers unions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters declared during a Wednesday night appearance on "Fox News @ Night" that he is leaving his government post to become CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

He said he has his sights set on the destruction of teachers unions.

"I’m stepping down as Oklahoma’s Superintendent to serve as incoming CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance. We’re going to destroy the teachers unions and take back our schools," he wrote in a Thursday post on X.

Walters will officially start in the new position next week on Oct. 1, according to a press release.

OKLAHOMA STATE SUPERINTENDENT PLEDGES A TURNING POINT USA CHAPTER FOR EVERY HIGH SCHOOL

"For decades, union bosses have poisoned our schools with politics and propaganda while abandoning parents, students, and good teachers. That ends today. We’re going to expose them, fight them, and take back our classrooms," Walters asserted, according to the release.

"At the Teacher Freedom Alliance, we’re giving educators real freedom, freedom from the liberal, woke agenda that has corrupted public education. We will arm teachers with the tools, support, and freedom they need, without forcing them to give up their values. This is a battle for the future of our kids, and we will not lose."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten hailed the news that Walters is vacating the state post.

OKLAHOMA SCHOOLS CHIEF DEDICATES MILLIONS TO PUT ‘A BIBLE IN EVERY SCHOOL’

"Today is a good day for Oklahoma’s kids," she noted, according to The Hill.

"It’s no surprise that Mr. Walters, after failing on the job, is leaving the state. Any educator worth their salt understands it’s impossible to educate students if you don’t support teachers. Walters didn’t do that in Oklahoma and now, at a time we need to bring the country together, he’s trying to export his divisive rhetoric nationally."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the American Federation of Teachers for comment.

This week, Walters also announced a push to have Turning Point USA chapters established at all state high schools.

OKLAHOMA IS LEADING THE FIGHT TO SAVE GIRLS' SPORTS – AND THEY'RE WINNING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active," Walters noted, according to a state press release. "We will fight back against the liberal propaganda, pushed by the radical left, and the teachers' unions. Our fight starts now."

During an interview with Fox News Channel's Martha MacCallum, Walters claimed the groups will be "in every school because we’ve already got requests from every school — so that makes it very easy."