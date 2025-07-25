Fox News Politics Newsletter: Clinic Staffers Face Federal Charges for Obstructing ICE Raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- SCOOP: Key GOP group starts work on 2nd 'big, beautiful bill' for Trump

- Democrats have hit 'rock bottom,' party leader says. Here's his unorthodox rebound plan

- Two illegal immigrants charged in NYC shooting of off-duty CBP officer

Medical Staff Face Charges After Allegedly Interfering with ICE Arrest

EXCLUSIVE: Federal authorities arrested a staff member of a clinic in Ontario, California, for allegedly interfering with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest, while another remains at large.

Earlier this month, Honduran national Denis Guillen-Solis, a landscaper, allegedly left on foot to evade law enforcement and went inside the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center, where he was not a patient.

"This story is another example of a false narrative peddled by irresponsible members of the media in furtherance of a political agenda to delegitimize federal agents. The illegal alien arrested inside the medical center was not a patient and was not in any way affiliated with that location. He ran inside for cover and these medical workers attempted to block his apprehension by assaulting our agents," U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told Fox News in a statement… READ MORE .

White House

'DOESN'T MATTER': Trump shrugs off Macron's Palestine recognition plan while GOP hawks fume over decision

'OWES ME BIG': Trump says SCOTUS immunity ruling likely helps Obama in light of Gabbard, DNI findings

World Stage

'A HUGE WIN': US-Mexico Tijuana River sewage crisis deal is ‘massive’ win for Americans, EPA says

STATEHOOD PUSH: French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize 'State of Palestine' in September at UN General Assembly

BAGPIPES & BARGAINS: Trump heads to Scotland to talk golf, politics and trade

Capitol Hill

TRUTH BURIED DEEP: 'Louder by the hour': Senate GOP wants the Epstein drama to end, but Democrats aren't letting it go

SAFETY UNDER REVIEW: FDA chief has no 'plans' for abortion pill policy changes but continues safety review

BACKING THE PATRIOT: Trump-backed Republican who lost 2024 Senate bid scores president's endorsement while trying again

'FABULOUSLY YOURS': Former Congressman George Santos makes 'glamorous' farewell before going to prison: 'The curtain falls'

THE NEXT GENERATION: Pelosi confident about Dems' chances to win House, predicts Jeffries will be speaker

PALMETTO PLAN: House Freedom Caucus conservative to enter race for South Carolina governor

GAME ON: SCOOP: Trump ally to launch key battleground state campaign in bid to flip Democrat-held Senate seat

SILENT NO MORE: Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell could be eyeing three outcomes as she meets with DOJ again: expert

'TREMENDOUS JOB': DeSantis-appointed US senator scores major endorsement ahead of 2026 special election: 'Tremendous job'

Across America

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mamdani outlines 'unabashed' commitment to supporting anti-Israel sanctions as lawmaker in unearthed video

STREAMLINE IN MOTION: Youngkin unleashes cutting-edge AI technology in effort to slash Virginia's government red tape

'FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT': Federal appeals court rules California ammunition background checks unconstitutional

HOSTAGE NIGHTMARE: Columbia University janitors settle case after being held hostage by anti-Israel rioters on campus

WRONG RING, BROTHER!: Heckler hijacks Florida governor's Hulk Hogan tribute with profane tirade against 'Alligator Alcatraz'

NOT BRIEFED: Los Angeles mayor says 'hell yeah' she regrets Ghana trip during wildfires

JUSTICE DENIED: Grieving parents of American terror victim plead with top criminal prosecutor for justice