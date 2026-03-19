Trump threatens key Iranian gas field after Israeli strike

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President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that the U.S. will powerfully attack Iran's South Pars natural gas field if the Islamic Republic targets a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility again.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility," Trump declared in the Truth Social post.

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar — In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," he continued.

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Trump warned that while he does not want to take such action, he would be willing to do so.

"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so," he declared in the post.

Trump's threat comes as the U.S. and Israel are deep into the third week of their controversial war with Iran.

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Earlier this week, Joe Kent resigned from his position as National Counterterrorism Center director due to his opposition to the war.

"Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent declared in his resignation letter.

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