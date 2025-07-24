Expand / Collapse search
Trump heads to Scotland to talk golf, politics and trade

Scottish police and forces from across UK to help with heightened security effort amid President Donald Trump's visit

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Trump is getting better trade deals for the American people, expert says Video

Independent Women's Forum's Carrie Sheffield joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her take on President Donald Trump's trade policies and the latest on the legal feud between Harvard and the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump will depart for Scotland on Friday for a five-day trip where he will check in with his golf resorts in Turnberry and Aberdeen, as well as with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer and head of the Scottish government, First Minister John Swinney.

While it is unclear what dates he will be meeting with the British leaders, one topic of conversation expected to be top of the list is the U.S.-U.K. trade agreement. 

The U.K. is one of the few countries with which the U.S. has advanced its trade agreements under relatively amicable terms, signing a deal dubbed the "Economic Prosperity Deal" last month, which agreed to slash tariffs.

Scotland ramps up police presence during Trump visit.

Then-former President Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

TRUMP HEADS TO SCOTLAND, CONTINUES IRONING OUT TRADE DEALS AFTER NOTCHING SIX MONTHS BACK IN OFFICE

It is unclear what details the pair will hash out, but according to Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, an international affairs think tank based in London, the June deal was more of a "head of terms," essentially stating both nations' intent to move forward with new trade terms.

"Now we expect to see more detail to be hammered out and specific rates on various industries to be specified," Mendoza explained to Fox News Digital.  

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told reporters last week that Trump and Starmer will meet "to refine the great trade deal that was brokered," though the White House did not answer Fox News Digital’s questions about what specifically will be discussed over the weekend. 

"The U.K. is the only country to have secured this deal with the U.S., reducing car export tariffs from 27.5% to 10%, saving manufacturers hundreds of millions each year and protecting hundreds of thousands of jobs," the British government said in a statement. "At the same time, the aerospace sector has seen the removal of 10% tariffs on goods such as engines and aircraft parts, helping make companies such as Rolls Royce more competitive and allow them to continue to be at the cutting edge of innovation."

Starmer championed his relationship with Trump in a BBC interview earlier this month and said that it was "in the national interest" for the two men to get along.

Starmer Oval Office meeting with Trump

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, middle left, meets with President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance, right, and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, left, in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

"We are different people, and we’ve got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a number of places," Starmer told BBC podcast "Political Thinking." "I think I do understand what anchors the president, what he really cares about."

Apart from geopolitical talks, Trump is expected to get in a round of golf at one of his courses when visiting his clubs, like he did in 2018 when he visited the historic golf resort and hotel at Turnberry.

UK TO ROLL OUT RED CARPET IN ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ SECOND TRUMP VISIT HOSTED BY KING CHARLES

The British government did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions whether Starmer is expected to play alongside Trump at any point during his trip. 

Scotland appears to hold special significance for Trump as his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born and raised in Scotland before she moved to Queens, New York, and he dedicated his club in Aberdeen to her after breaking ground in 2023 and naming an 18-round course the MacLeod Course.

Trump stands by bagpipers in Scotland.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is welcomed as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on June 24, 2016. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo)

He is also reported to have created a memorial garden to his mother at the resort. 

Though his strong affection for Scotland has not always been reciprocated and Trump has previously been met with protests during his trip.

Scotland Police confirmed with Fox New Digital that "significant" security precautions have been taken ahead of Trump’s visit, including pulling in additional forces from across the U.K. to help with the police effort.

"A policing plan will be in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimize disruption," Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said, confirming that protests are once again expected. 

President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, where he and first lady Melania Trump are spending the weekend. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

"The visit will require a significant police operation using local, national and specialist resources from across Police Scotland, supported by colleagues from other U.K. police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements," she added. 

Trump will return to the U.K. in September for an official state visit, where he will meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

The visit will mark the first time the U.K. has invited a U.S. president for a second state visit. 

