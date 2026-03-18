Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Marco Rubio

State Department to ask for bonds of up to $15,000 for visa applications from a dozen more countries

Citizens from 12 additional nations must post bonds up to $15,000 starting April 2 as the Trump administration targets visa overstays

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
US bars travel from two Caribbean nations amid ‘golden' visa concerns Video

US bars travel from two Caribbean nations amid ‘golden' visa concerns

Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda are listed in the new travel ban from the Trump administration citing Citizenship by Investment concerns. Shown in this clip, the Antigua coastline.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday expanded its list of countries whose citizens will be required to post bonds of up to $15,000 to apply for U.S. business or tourist visas.

The department added 12 nations to the growing list — Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia.

Starting April 2, passport holders from these countries must pay a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, which is refunded if the visa application is denied or, if granted, the traveler complies with the terms of the B1 or B2 visa.

TRUMP ADMIN EXPANDS VISA BOND REQUIREMENT TO 38 COUNTRIES, WITH FEES UP TO $15K

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands attentively in the East Room during a meeting with energy industry leaders at the White House.

The State Department added 12 nations to the growing list. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The cost of the bond depends on the applicant's circumstances and is determined at the discretion of a consular officer during the visa interview.

The requirement was first rolled out by the Trump administration last year, as part of an effort to crack down on visa overstays and illegal immigration, according to officials.

TRUMP ADMIN HIT WITH FEDERAL LAWSUIT OVER IMMIGRANT VISA BAN AFFECTING 75 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

passports with papers on table

Travelers from certain countries will be required to post bonds of up to $15,000 under an expanded State Department policy. (iStock)

With the latest additions, citizens from 50 countries will be subject to the bond requirement beginning April 2, although the policy has already been in effect for most of them.

The majority of the countries are in Africa, which officials say have higher visa overstay rates, though the list also includes nations in Asia, Latin America and elsewhere.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seen sitting next to President Donald Trump listening during a Cabinet meeting.

The majority of the countries on the list are in Africa, which have high overstay rates, but the list also includes nations in Asia, Latin America and elsewhere. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The visa bond program has already proven effective at drastically reducing the number of visa recipients who overstay their visas and illegally remain in the United States," the department said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 97% of the roughly 1,000 individuals who posted bonds complied with visa terms and did not overstay, according to the department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue