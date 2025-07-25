Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

House Freedom Caucus conservative to enter race for South Carolina governor

Rep Ralph Norman is the 4th Republican to enter the race

By Elizabeth Elkind , Deirdre Heavey Fox News
close
South Carolina residents show off their patriotism at Independence Day celebration Video

South Carolina residents show off their patriotism at Independence Day celebration

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek reports live from Surfside Beach, S.C., on the Fourth of July on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House GOP lawmaker is entering the race to become South Carolina governor on Friday, his campaign confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is expected to kick off his campaign with an event in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday.

As of Friday morning, his non-congressional X account had been changed to say "Ralph Norman for Governor."

He's a fiscal hawk on the House GOP's rightmost flank, where he's joined other like-minded colleagues in upending leaders' legislative agenda at times in the name of pushing for more conservative policy wins.

COMER DISMISSES BIDEN DOCTOR'S BID FOR PAUSE IN COVER-UP PROBE: 'THROWING OUT EVERY EXCUSE'

Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., is launching a campaign for governor. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Norman is joining a crowded Republican primary field with his new gubernatorial bid. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell are also in the race.

Meanwhile, Norman's House colleague, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is also said to be considering a campaign for governor.

"We wish Congressman Ralph Norman the best of luck today as he announces his run for Governor," Mace said in a statement on X.

Norman previously ran the Warren Norman Company, a commercial real estate development business started by his father.

Before being elected to Congress via special election in 2017, Norman served in the South Carolina state House from 2009 to 2017.

Donald Trump speaks to press

President Donald Trump's endorsement in the crowded Palmetto State GOP primary will likely be decisive. (AP/Alex Brandon)

A longtime ally of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Norman was the only House Republican to formally endorse her before Haley dropped out of the race – after which Norman emphatically backed President Donald Trump.

He told Fox News Digital of his endorsement in January 2024, "When I supported Nikki Haley, I had the respect of Donald Trump to call him, and I told him what I was gonna do, and I decided I was going to do it."

Norman has been a vocal supporter of Trump since Haley's exit. He was most recently at the White House earlier this week with other House Republicans for a reception celebrating their legislative successes.

THOM TILLIS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SENATE AFTER CLASH WITH TRUMP

Henry McMaster

Current Gov. Henry McMaster is term-limited. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, he was part of a group of conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus forcing last-minute changes to the president's "big, beautiful bill" that they said fell more in line with what Trump actually wanted.

Current South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a close Trump ally, is term-limited at the end of 2026.

The president's endorsement is likely to play a decisive role in the Palmetto State's GOP primary.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com