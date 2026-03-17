GOP gubernatorial hopeful hails legendary golfer for hefty campaign donation: 'Incredibly honored'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Mickelson, the three-time Masters champion, made a hefty campaign donation to Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for governor in California, as he wages a bid to become the state’s first Republican to win the state’s top political job in over 20 years.

The political contribution is rare for the former golfer. At the federal level, Mickelson appears to have only made one other notable donation in 1994: a $700 gift to former U.S. Rep. J.D. Hayworth, R-Ariz., according to the Federal Election Commission.

Mickelson also doesn't appear to have donated to other candidates in California, per the state’s campaign finance records. However, Hilton, an ex-businessman, author, podcaster and former TV host with Fox News, did get his attention.

SWALWELL GOVERNOR BID HIT WITH RESIDENCY QUESTIONS AFTER COURT FILING ALLEGES HE DOESN’T LIVE IN CALIFORNIA

"Steve Hilton can/will save California," Mickelson, who moved to Florida in 2020 after complaining about California's high taxes, said in a X post earlier this month, reacting to promises from Hilton to end Democrat-led climate energy mandates.

Hilton has attracted $6.2 million in contributions, beating out the support of several top Democrats in the race to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, according to California’s Secretary of State. Notably, his contributions exceed the war chests of all but two Democratic candidates: former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Hilton said he appreciated Mickelson's support and framed it as part of broader momentum behind his candidacy.

"I'm incredibly honored to have Phil's support, and we've had some great conversations about the future of California and how much we love this state and want to save it and make it a beautiful, spectacular place with the right leadership," Hilton said.

"It's time to clean [California] up and I'm building a really broad movement for change and I am very confident that we can win in November."

His donations exceed those of former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who have raised $5.8 and $5.6 million, respectively.

GOLF LEGEND PHIL MICKELSON WEIGHS IN ON ALLEGED FRAUD IN CALIFORNIA

Arguing that California has suffered under a "one-party rule" for too long, Hilton has pitched his campaign as a chance to recapture California’s legacy of productivity and entrepreneurialism — an ethos he describes as emblematic of the country’s ideals.

"In 2012, we moved to California, the ultimate expression of America — or it should be," Hilton said in a campaign launch video.

"This is not just any other state. California means to America what America means to the world. Let’s make California the land of opportunity again. There’s only one way to do that. We’ve got to end the one-party rule that got us into this mess."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hilton will face off against a crowd of other gubernatorial hopefuls in the June 2 California primary. The top finalists will advance to a general election in November.

Early voting begins on May 4, according to the California Secretary of State website.