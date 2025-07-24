Heckler hijacks Florida governor's Hulk Hogan tribute with profane tirade against 'Alligator Alcatraz'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A heckler launched into a profanity-laced tirade Thursday, slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' immigration policies during a news conference in Bradenton, interrupting the governor while he was paying tribute to pro wrestling legend and state resident Hulk Hogan, who died earlier in the day.

The man, positioned near the back of the room, was caught on camera jumping up from his seat and pointing aggressively at DeSantis while shouting, "Alligator Alcatraz — is that your f---ing legacy?"

Authorities moved in as DeSantis abruptly stopped speaking and raised his voice at the man.

"Hey, stop, stop! Stop! Get out of here! Get outta here!" the Republican governor said, gesturing toward the disruption.

The unidentified heckler continued yelling as he was removed by authorities. The outburst came just three minutes into DeSantis’ remarks.

At the time, DeSantis had been sharing a personal memory of watching Hogan’s iconic showdown against André the Giant at WrestleMania III.



"I remember WrestleMania III. He was up …," DeSantis started, before the heckler interjected with the jab about Alligator Alcatraz.

DeSantis recently made headlines for pledging $245 million to Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades.

Before the incident, DeSantis opened the press event with unscripted remarks about the 71-year-old Hogan’s shocking death earlier in the day in Clearwater.

"I was sad to see the news that Hulk Hogan passed away today. He was a major icon for anybody in Gen X," DeSantis said.

Hogan, who was born in Georgia and whose real name was Terry Bollea, grew up in the Tampa Bay area and called Florida home for most of his life.

"You know, back then, when they would do these big events like WrestleMania, you could go to it … they didn’t even have pay-per-view. ... It was closed-circuit," DeSantis recalled.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the governor’s office for further comment.