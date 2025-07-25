Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell could be eyeing three outcomes as she meets with DOJ again: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is expected to continue interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell as the pair are set to meet for a second day of talks surrounding her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s years of sex crimes.

"Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow," Blanche said in a post on X Thursday. "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at an appropriate time."

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The second day of talks comes during the same week a Congressional committee voted to subpoena Maxwell to provide additional testimony surrounding Epstein’s crimes and is the first time she is meeting with federal officials in what her attorney called a "very productive day."

"We just ask that the [officials] look at what she has to say with an open mind," Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Friday morning.

"She [has] no reason to lie at this point, and she’s going to keep telling the truth," he added.

In addition to Maxwell’s newly-signed Congressional subpoena, she is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the justices will take up an appeal from her legal team to overturn her 2021 conviction, according to The Associated Press.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a New York jury found her guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

While speaking to Lawrence Jones on "Fox & Friends" Friday, George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley pointed to three key possibilities for Maxwell’s meetings with federal officials.

Turley referenced a motion that could be filed by the DOJ to reduce a sentence for a key witness in a case. "The defense can also go to a court and ask for a reduction based on new evidence," Turley said. "But we haven’t seen that."

Turley also suggested President Donald Trump could commute Maxwell’s sentence towards the end of his term, "if she is a highly cooperative witness."

When speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump did not rule out a pardon or clemency for Maxwell.

"It's something I haven't thought about," Trump said. "I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about."

Maxwell’s legal team is arguing that her previous conviction was invalid due to a plea agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in his 2007 Florida case that should have also protected his associates and prevented her from being prosecuted in New York.

Her attorneys have a Monday deadline to file their final written brief to the court, Reuters reported.

Maxwell is also reportedly compiling new evidence in a bid to prove alleged government misconduct stemming from her 2021 trial to hand over to the DOJ, her brother, Ian Maxwell, previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Clearly, we must now see how this plays out," he said.

"She will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome," he told The New York Post .

Maxwell never testified during her 2021 trial and did not provide her version of events to federal prosecutors in the investigation leading up to the proceedings.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Florida denied the Trump administration’s request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations pertaining to Epstein.

A similar request from Maxwell was also denied, with the judge saying it was a "black-letter law" that defendants are unable to access grand jury information.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts that she was in possession of Epstein’s "client list."

In 2008, Epstein reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid more serious charges by pleading guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. One month after his arrest, the disgraced financier was found dead in his New York City jail cell in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Maxwell’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Maxwell is set to testify in front of Congress on Aug. 11.

