Trump shrugs off France’s recognition of Palestine as Rubio, prominent Republicans blast move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state — a notably gentler response than the sharp condemnation from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top Republicans, who blasted the move a day earlier.

"What he says doesn't matter," Trump told reporters at the White House. "He's a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn't carry weight."

Macron took to X on Thursday to announce his intention for France to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly next September.

ISRAELI OFFICIALS OBJECT TO EXPECTED UN SECURITY COUNCIL CEASEFIRE RESOLUTION

Macron cited the need for an "immediate ceasefire" as well as the release of all hostages and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in his reasoning for France's move. He also claimed that Hamas must be demilitarized and Gaza rebuilt in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas he shared on X.

"The French people want peace in the Middle East," wrote Macron in the letter translated to English on X. "It is up to us, the French, together with the Israelis, the Palestinians, and our European and international partners, to demonstrate that it is possible."

The letter claimed that "peace is possible" while Macron said he is working to convincing other partners to follow suit.

Recognition of Palestine remains largely symbolic as it does not automatically grant UN membership or full diplomatic ties. Around 150 out of 193 UN member states recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

Trump’s words were much gentler than the strong rebukes by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Thursday.

Rubio called France’s recognition "reckless" and a "slap in the face" to victims of the October 7 Hamas attack shortly after Macron made the announcement on Thursday.

"The United States strongly rejects French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly," Rubio wrote on X.

"This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th."

TRUMP ADMIN STANDS BY ISRAEL, REJECTS UN RESOLUTION BACKED BY UK AND FRANCE

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined Rubio in sounding off against Macron.

"The French government’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state is curious and disturbing on multiple levels. I am certain this will embolden Hamas and make a ceasefire more difficult," Graham wrote on X.

Graham also railed against what he said were the shortcomings of such a plan, asking a series of rhetorical questions paired with sarcasm.

"Who’s in charge? What are the borders and boundaries? What is the governance structure? Does Hamas stay involved politically or militarily? Is the West Bank and Gaza part of a single state? Are they allowed to have an army? Does the education system change?" Graham wrote

"Other than these few missing details, it seems like a foolproof plan!"

Cotton also blasted the moves as a "shameful endorsement of terrorists."

"The best way for this conflict to end is to back Israel in its righteous mission of rescuing the hostages and defeating Hamas," Cotton said.

Israeli officials responded swiftly and sharply to Macron on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials responded swiftly and sharply.

"We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre," Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel."



Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin called the move "a black stain on France’s history and a direct boost to terrorism."

He added: "The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel, and even President Macron’s declaration will not change that." Levin called for Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, calling it "a just and historic response to the shameful decision by the President of France."