Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi confident about Dems' chances to win House, predicts Jeffries will be speaker

'It's important to be strong in the year in advance, because that's when the troops line up,' Pelosi said

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses young voters at DC summit Video

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses young voters at DC summit

The longtime California lawmaker seemed confident in Democrats’ chances to take back the House. (Credit: Voters of Tomorrow)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., exuded confidence as she declared to Gen Z activists at the Voters of Tomorrow summit that the Democrats would take back the House in 2026.

"We have no doubt that we will win the election with the House of Representatives," Pelosi said, eliciting applause from the crowd. She then responded to the cheers by once again saying "No doubt."

The longtime California lawmaker also said she was confident that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., would be speaker of the House after the 2026 midterms.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk on the floor after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes for Speaker of the House on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

PELOSI'S STOCK TRADING LEGACY HAUNTS DEMOCRATS AS JEFFRIES SLAMS GOP FRESHMAN'S 'THIEVERY'

While Pelosi was confident about the Democrats’ chances, she also emphasized the need for preparation. The former House speaker credited early preparation for the Democrats’ victories in 2006 and 2018 to early preparation, saying that 2026 could be the same. 

"It's important to be strong in the year in advance, because that's when the troops line up. We have our messaging, we have our mobilization, we need the money to do it, but they go only next to a school to hold up the most important part: the candidate," she said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi wearing a yellow jacket

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives prior to a closed briefing on Iran for members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2025.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

21 DEMOCRATS WHO MAY TRY TO SUCCEED TRUMP IN THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

However, Pelosi sees another element as being key to Democrats’ victory: bringing down President Donald Trump’s approval rating. The former House speaker called Trump’s current numbers "terrible."

"By October — certainly by November, but by October, we will have — with the help of so many people working — we’ll have taken what’s his name’s numbers down," Pelosi said.

Pelosi SOTU

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rips a copy of President Donald Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent Fox News Poll found that 46% of voters approve of Trump’s performance, while 54% disapprove. That’s exactly where things stood last month, and better than at this point 8 years ago when 41% approved.

The Voters of Tomorrow summit boasts a lineup of high-profile speakers alongside Pelosi, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and David Hogg. Both Harris and Raskin are set to address the group virtually.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics