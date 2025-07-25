Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis-appointed US senator scores major endorsement ahead of 2026 special election: 'Tremendous job'

Moody, like most Republicans, voted to pass the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody for election.

Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis installed Moody in the seat vacated by Marco Rubio, who departed the Senate to serve as President Donald Trump's Secretary of State.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, the president declared that Moody has his "Complete and Total Endorsement," asserting, "SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

WHO IS ASHLEY MOODY? MEET THE SENATE'S NEWEST MEMBER FROM FLORIDA

Sen. Ashley Moody

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., attends the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "The Poisoning of America: Fentanyl, its Analogues, and the Need for Permanent Class Scheduling," in the Dirksen building on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Moody thanked Trump for his support.

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! I’m incredibly honored by your support and look forward to our continued work together to make this a SAFER and STRONGER nation," Moody said in a post on X.

Moody, like the vast majority of her Senate and House GOP colleagues, voted to pass the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this month.

DESANTIS' CHOSEN RUBIO REPLACEMENT MOODY WANTS TO TACKLE INFLATION, SPENDING, BORDER: ‘AUDIT THE FED!’

Rubio, who won re-election to the Senate in 2022, departed office well before his term was slated to conclude in early 2029.

A special election will be held next year to allow Floridians to decide who will represent them for the remainder of the term.

DHS HAS BEGUN FLYING MIGRANTS OUT OF FLORIDA'S ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ,’ DESANTIS ANNOUNCES 

Prior to joining the U.S. Senate, Moody served as the Sunshine State's attorney general.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

