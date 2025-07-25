DeSantis-appointed US senator scores major endorsement ahead of 2026 special election: 'Tremendous job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody for election.

Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis installed Moody in the seat vacated by Marco Rubio, who departed the Senate to serve as President Donald Trump's Secretary of State.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, the president declared that Moody has his "Complete and Total Endorsement," asserting, "SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Moody thanked Trump for his support.

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! I’m incredibly honored by your support and look forward to our continued work together to make this a SAFER and STRONGER nation," Moody said in a post on X.

Moody, like the vast majority of her Senate and House GOP colleagues, voted to pass the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this month.

Rubio, who won re-election to the Senate in 2022, departed office well before his term was slated to conclude in early 2029.

A special election will be held next year to allow Floridians to decide who will represent them for the remainder of the term.

Prior to joining the U.S. Senate, Moody served as the Sunshine State's attorney general.