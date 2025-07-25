Trump-backed Republican who lost 2024 Senate bid scores president's endorsement while trying again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers as the Republican tries again to win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Rogers, who lost the Wolverine State's 2024 U.S. Senate contest to then-Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, mounted another U.S. Senate bid earlier this year.

Calling the candidate an "America First Patriot," the president gave the candidate his stamp of approval in a Thursday Truth Social post, writing, "Mike Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Trump previously endorsed Rogers in 2024, before Rogers went on to win in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., staunchly opposed Trump's endorsement of Rogers in 2024.

"Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle," Paul declared in a 2024 post on X. "@MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?"

Minutes later, Paul added in another post, "If he’s good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?"

Rogers served in the U.S. House of Representatives for seven terms spanning from early 2001 through early 2015.