Donald Trump

Trump-backed Republican who lost 2024 Senate bid scores president's endorsement while trying again

The president referred to former Rep. Mike Rogers as an 'America First Patriot'

Alex Nitzberg
President Donald Trump endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers as the Republican tries again to win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Rogers, who lost the Wolverine State's 2024 U.S. Senate contest to then-Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, mounted another U.S. Senate bid earlier this year.

Calling the candidate an "America First Patriot," the president gave the candidate his stamp of approval in a Thursday Truth Social post, writing, "Mike Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" 

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICAN LAUNCHES SECOND STRAIGHT BID TO FLIP DEMOCRAT-HELD SENATE SEAT IN KEY BATTLEGROUND

Former President Donald Trump and former Rep. Mike Rogers in 2024

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, Republican of Michigan, as Rogers takes the stage to speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., Oct. 26, 2024 (DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump previously endorsed Rogers in 2024, before Rogers went on to win in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., staunchly opposed Trump's endorsement of Rogers in 2024.

CORNYN SAYS HE'S SPOKEN TO TRUMP ABOUT A POTENTIAL ENDORSEMENT: ‘IF HE ENDORSED ME, THE RACE WOULD BE OVER’

Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle," Paul declared in a 2024 post on X. "@MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?"

Minutes later, Paul added in another post, "If he’s good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?" 

TRUMP ENDORSES GOP SENATOR YEARS AFTER ASSERTING ‘I WILL NEVER ENDORSE THIS JERK AGAIN’

Former President Donald Trump and former Rep. Mike Rogers in 2024

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Michigan GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate Mike Rogers during a rally at Saginaw Valley State University on Oct. 3, 2024 in Saginaw, Mich. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rogers served in the U.S. House of Representatives for seven terms spanning from early 2001 through early 2015.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

