FDA chief has no 'plans' for abortion pill policy changes but continues safety review

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said in a recent interview he has "no preconceived plans" to modify policies surrounding abortion pill mifepristone, which is designed to end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

"We have an ongoing review of safety data on mifepristone, which is a requirement from the prior administrations," Makary said in an interview with POLITICO. "You always have to be open-minded. You have to listen to different opinions and make decisions based on what you think is the right thing to do."

His comments mirror those he made during the Semafor World Economy Summit in April.

During the summit, Makary said he has "no plans to take action" that would restrict the abortion drug's availability, but cautioned the agency wouldn't hesitate to act if the data suggested there was a safety issue.

"There is an ongoing set of data that is coming into the FDA on mifepristone," he said. "So if the data suggests something or tells us that there’s a real signal, we can’t promise we’re not going to act on that data."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote an April 28 letter to Makary regarding safety concerns about mifepristone.

"I urge you to follow this new data and take all appropriate action to restore critical safeguards on the use of mifepristone. The health and safety of American women depend on it," Hawley wrote.

Makary said during the interview with POLITICO that he has no plans to make "any changes" with policy regarding mifepristone, adding he would "continue to listen to folks that say they have concerns."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA and Sen. Hawley for comment.