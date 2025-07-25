Expand / Collapse search
Politics

FDA chief has no 'plans' for abortion pill policy changes but continues safety review

Commissioner Makary commits to monitoring safety data as GOP lawmakers raise concerns about women's health

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said in a recent interview he has "no preconceived plans" to modify policies surrounding abortion pill mifepristone, which is designed to end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

"We have an ongoing review of safety data on mifepristone, which is a requirement from the prior administrations," Makary said in an interview with POLITICO. "You always have to be open-minded. You have to listen to different opinions and make decisions based on what you think is the right thing to do."

His comments mirror those he made during the Semafor World Economy Summit in April.

During the summit, Makary said he has "no plans to take action" that would restrict the abortion drug's availability, but cautioned the agency wouldn't hesitate to act if the data suggested there was a safety issue.

ABORTION PILL MIFEPRISTONE SPARKS NEW PRO-LIFE DEBATE AS SOME DOCTORS STRESS SAFETY CONCERNS

Abortion Pill

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case that could impact how women get access to mifepristone, one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation. 

"There is an ongoing set of data that is coming into the FDA on mifepristone," he said. "So if the data suggests something or tells us that there’s a real signal, we can’t promise we’re not going to act on that data."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote an April 28 letter to Makary regarding safety concerns about mifepristone.

SENATOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO REIN IN WIDELY USED, CONTROVERSIAL ABORTION PILL

Marty Makary

Dr. Makary is a cancer surgeon, researcher at Johns Hopkins University, and has also been a Fox News commentator.  (Getty Images)

"I urge you to follow this new data and take all appropriate action to restore critical safeguards on the use of mifepristone. The health and safety of American women depend on it," Hawley wrote.

Mifepristone and Misoprostol

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Makary said during the interview with POLITICO that he has no plans to make "any changes" with policy regarding mifepristone, adding he would "continue to listen to folks that say they have concerns."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA and Sen. Hawley for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

