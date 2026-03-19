Fetterman says Democrats lack leader, claims party driven by ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

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Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said during an appearance on the "All-In Podcast" that the Democratic Party does not have a leader, but then opined that "TDS" controls the party.

"TDS" is an abbreviation for "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a term often used by Trump supporters to describe strong opposition to the former president.

"Who do you think leads the Democratic Party today?" David Friedberg asked the lawmaker during the podcast.

Fetterman said we don't have one," but added that he believes "TDS is the leader right now," saying "our party is governed by TDS."

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The senator highlighted his strong support for Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. attack against Iran.

Fetterman said that he is "literally the only Democrat in America, uh, in Congress, that I've come across that's saying, I think it's a great thing to break and destroy the Iranian regime. I think it's entirely appropriate to hold them accountable."

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Later during the podcast, Fetterman brought the issue up again, saying, "you asked me earlier, what's the leader of the Democratic Party right now. I would say it's TDS."

The senator suggested that Trump "could come out for ice cream and lazy Sundays and now suddenly Democrats would hate it. We would wanna vote it down."

Fetterman has consistently remained an ardent supporter of Israel.

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"As a Democrat, I’m deeply proud to stand with Israel through the horror of 10/07," he declared in a Tuesday post on X. "I’m deeply proud of our military and what they’ve accomplished in Epic Fury. Picking country over party is never wrong."