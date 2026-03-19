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Politics

Fetterman says Democrats lack leader, claims party driven by ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Fetterman suggested that Trump 'could come out for ice cream and lazy Sundays and now suddenly Democrats would hate it'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Sen John Fetterman: I follow the 'moral clarity' of Israel Video

Sen John Fetterman: I follow the 'moral clarity' of Israel

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., discusses Operation Epic Fury as it enters a third week on ‘Hannity.’

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Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said during an appearance on the "All-In Podcast" that the Democratic Party does not have a leader, but then opined that "TDS" controls the party.

"TDS" is an abbreviation for "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a term often used by Trump supporters to describe strong opposition to the former president.

"Who do you think leads the Democratic Party today?" David Friedberg asked the lawmaker during the podcast.

Fetterman said we don't have one," but added that he believes "TDS is the leader right now," saying "our party is governed by TDS."

FETTERMAN CONDEMNS DEMOCRATS FOR REFUSING TO PUT ‘COUNTRY OVER PARTY’ ON IRAN STRIKES

Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Senator John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by FOX NEWS anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The senator highlighted his strong support for Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. attack against Iran.

Fetterman said that he is "literally the only Democrat in America, uh, in Congress, that I've come across that's saying, I think it's a great thing to break and destroy the Iranian regime. I think it's entirely appropriate to hold them accountable."

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Later during the podcast, Fetterman brought the issue up again, saying, "you asked me earlier, what's the leader of the Democratic Party right now. I would say it's TDS." 

The senator suggested that Trump "could come out for ice cream and lazy Sundays and now suddenly Democrats would hate it. We would wanna vote it down."

Fetterman has consistently remained an ardent supporter of Israel.

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"As a Democrat, I’m deeply proud to stand with Israel through the horror of 10/07," he declared in a Tuesday post on X. "I’m deeply proud of our military and what they’ve accomplished in Epic Fury. Picking country over party is never wrong."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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