Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

FBI

Former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent under FBI investigation for alleged classified leaks

The probe predates Kent's departure from government, according to sources familiar with the matter

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , David Spunt Fox News
close
Report: Joe Kent under FBI investigation after resigning from counterterrorism role Video

Report: Joe Kent under FBI investigation after resigning from counterterrorism role

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, discusses how former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is reportedly under federal investigation for allegedly leaking classified information on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations that he leaked classified information, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The probe predates Kent’s departure from government, sources told Fox News Digital.

The FBI declined Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kent by phone and email for comment.

TOP COUNTERTERRORISM OFFICIAL RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF US WAR AGAINST IRAN

Joe Kent

Joe Kent resigned Tuesday from his role as the nation’s top counterterrorism official on Tuesday, citing opposition to the U.S. war against Iran. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Kent resigned Tuesday from his role as the nation’s top counterterrorism official, citing opposition to the U.S. war against Iran.

In a public statement, Kent said he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war," arguing that Iran posed no imminent threat and that the conflict marked a break from the administration’s prior approach to avoiding prolonged wars in the Middle East.

A senior administration official previously told Fox News Digital that Kent was a "known leaker" who had been cut out of intelligence briefings months before his resignation.

OUSTED HEGSETH AIDE RESURFACES IN INTEL ROLE AS IRAN WAR SPARKS INTERNAL STRAIN

Joe Kent

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is under investigation by the FBI. (Getty Images)

It is unclear whether the FBI investigation is related to those concerns or to a separate matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kent, a former Army Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer, was appointed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center in early 2025. He is a Gold Star spouse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Morgan Phillips contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue