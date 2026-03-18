Former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent under FBI investigation for alleged classified leaks

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The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations that he leaked classified information, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The probe predates Kent’s departure from government, sources told Fox News Digital.

The FBI declined Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kent by phone and email for comment.

TOP COUNTERTERRORISM OFFICIAL RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF US WAR AGAINST IRAN

Kent resigned Tuesday from his role as the nation’s top counterterrorism official, citing opposition to the U.S. war against Iran.

In a public statement, Kent said he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war," arguing that Iran posed no imminent threat and that the conflict marked a break from the administration’s prior approach to avoiding prolonged wars in the Middle East.

A senior administration official previously told Fox News Digital that Kent was a "known leaker" who had been cut out of intelligence briefings months before his resignation.

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It is unclear whether the FBI investigation is related to those concerns or to a separate matter.

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Kent, a former Army Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer, was appointed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center in early 2025. He is a Gold Star spouse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Morgan Phillips contributed to this reporting.