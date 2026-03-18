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Deportation

Almost 200 House Dems vote against deporting people who commit welfare fraud

Rep. Dave Taylor's Deporting Fraudsters Act passes despite Democratic opposition, faces uphill battle in Senate

By Adam Pack , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
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Trump admin freezes federal funding amid welfare fraud fears Video

Trump admin freezes federal funding amid welfare fraud fears

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to Tim Walz's decision to drop out of the Minnesota gubernatorial race amid a welfare fraud scandal and how the White House has taken action as other states face similar investigations. 

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The House of Representatives narrowly passed legislation Wednesday to crack down on illegal immigrant welfare fraud, despite fierce objections from most Democrats.

Lawmakers voted 231-186 to approve the Deporting Fraudsters Act with 186 Democrats opposing the measure.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Taylor, R-Ohio, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to explicitly define fraud as a deportable offense. Republicans said the legislation is necessary to ensure that noncitizens who steal taxpayer dollars are no longer eligible for immigration relief services or legal protections.

"If you admit to or you’re convicted of fraudulently receiving public benefits, you are out of here on the next plane and can never return," Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said Wednesday on the House floor.

Photo of Rep. Dave Taylor looking to the right

Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, sponsored the Deporting Fraudsters Act, which narrowly passed the House on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WALZ’S MINNESOTA MESS COULD SPARK THE TOUGHEST FRAUD REFORMS IN DECADES

Democratic lawmakers largely opposed the GOP-authored bill, arguing that noncitizens convicted of fraud are already eligible for deportation.

"Another week, another redundant and completely unnecessary immigration crime bill," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said during debate on the measure. 

Democrats also sharply criticized the measure for eroding legal immigrants’ due process rights by permitting noncitizens to be deported prior to prosecutors securing a conviction.

"By bypassing the conviction requirement, this legislation would hand a liberal get-out-of-jail free card to immigrants who commit fraud by deporting them without going through the criminal justice system and giving their victims a day in court," Raskin said.

GOP lawmakers countered that there is no language in the bill that prevents noncitizens from being prosecuted for alleged fraud prior to removal from the country.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

HAWLEY TARGETS MINNESOTA FRAUD, CCP-LINKED MONEY AT SENATE HEARING: 'TAXPAYERS ROBBED BLIND'

The bill is likely dead on arrival in the Senate given widespread opposition from Democrats. Under Senate rules, most legislation must overcome a 60-vote threshold to advance to a vote on final passage.

The vote follows heightened scrutiny from House Republicans on welfare fraud nationwide.

The House Oversight Committee in December launched a probe into massive welfare fraud involving Minnesota’s social services programs. Federal prosecutors say as much as $9 billion in taxpayer money may have been stolen in various fraud schemes and have charged nearly 100 individuals, including many of Somali descent.

Rep. James Comer talks to reporters.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks to the media on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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House Republicans have also spotlighted reporting from independent journalist Nick Shirley, who has probed alleged daycare fraud in Minnesota and California.

"We have already seen why action is needed," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said Tuesday during a House GOP leadership news conference. "Independent journalist Nick Shirley helped expose a massive fraud scheme, showing how organized and widespread these scams can become even when oversight fails."

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