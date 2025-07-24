Former Congressman George Santos delivers 'glamorous' farewell before going to prison: 'The curtain falls'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. George Santos posted a theatrical farewell on social media Thursday night, just hours before he was to begin serving a federal prison sentence for fraud and identity theft.

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," Santos wrote on X.

"From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days. To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press."

The former New York congressman is expected to report to federal custody Friday to begin serving an 87-month sentence, just over seven years, after pleading guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Santos was assessed the maximum sentence in April by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert. He was also ordered to pay nearly $374,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $205,000 in fraud proceeds.

His guilty plea followed a sweeping investigation into campaign finance fraud, donor identity theft and false COVID-era unemployment claims.

"This prosecution speaks to the truth that my office is committed to aggressively rooting out public corruption," said U.S. Attorney John J. Durham, who called the sentence "judgment day" for Santos and justice for his victims. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said Santos "traded in his integrity for designer clothes and a luxury lifestyle."

Prosecutors shared how Santos and his campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, doctored donor reports to qualify for national Republican party funding. They fabricated contributions from Santos' family and falsely reported a $500,000 loan from Santos, though he had under $8,000 in his accounts.

He also stole credit card information from donors, including "victims he knew were elderly persons suffering from cognitive impairment or decline" and made unauthorized charges to fund both campaign and personal expenses, according to the DOJ. Santos also used a fake political fundraising company to solicit tens of thousands of dollars which he spent on "designer clothing."

During the pandemic, Santos fraudulently claimed over $24,000 in unemployment benefits while employed at an investment firm. He also submitted false congressional financial disclosures to the House.

Santos was elected in 2022 after flipping New York’s 3rd District for the GOP. His résumé was easily debunked. He falsely claimed academic degrees, Wall Street jobs and family ties to the Holocaust and 9/11.

He was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after a scathing ethics report, becoming just the sixth member ever removed from the People's House.

Santos has remained publicly active after his sentencing, selling video messages on Cameo and making social media posts.

His tweet concluded, "I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit."

Unless pardoned, Santos is expected to remain incarcerated until at least early 2032. He has reportedly appealed to President Donald Trump for clemency.

The White House and Santos did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.