Fox News Politics Newsletter: 5 key races to watch on Election Day 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Heres what's open and what's closed on Election Day across the country

-Obama, Dems face backlash for sharing stage with Jay Jones at Spanberger rally

-Trump-backed Ciattarelli gets major campaign trail surprise on Election Eve

5 key races to watch on Election Day 2025

With one day until Election Day, and the latest polls pointing to a potential photo finish in the battle for New Jersey governor, the two major party nominees are urging their supporters to get out and vote.

"When we vote, we win," Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill told supporters.

And her Republican rival, Jack Ciattarelli, told his supporters that "championship teams finish strong… let's win this race."

New Jersey is just one of two states, along with Virginia, that hold statewide elections for governor this November. And the contests, which traditionally grab outsized national attention, are viewed as crucial early tests of President Donald Trump's unprecedented and explosive second-term agenda, as well as key barometers ahead of next year's midterm showdowns for the U.S. House and Senate…READ MORE.

White House

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Trump administration cites widespread misuse of SNAP as funding lapses during shutdown

COURT FORCES HAND: Trump admin to partially resume SNAP benefits as shutdown drags on

SEAL OF APPROVAL: Trump backs Huckabee Sanders and a bunch of House Republicans for re-election with midterms on the horizon

'SO DIRTY': Trump pressed on whether he ordered DOJ to target James Comey, John Bolton and Letitia James

'HELD BACK': Trump backs ICE raid tactics, says they 'haven't gone far enough'

World Stage

NO BOOM POLICY: Energy secretary details how US nuclear tests will work

Capitol Hill

TOO OLD TO SERVE?: While Pelosi mulls her political future, debate heats up on when to step aside

TITAN OF THE LEFT: Pelosi spokesman sidesteps retirement rumors as Dem primary threats wait in wings

Across America

ODDS ON BLUE: Prediction markets favor Democrats in New York, New Jersey, Virginia Election Day races

DIGITAL PUSH: Cuomo gains ground as viral 'Would You Hire Zohran?' video shows NYC businesses rejecting socialist candidate

SOCIALIST SURGE: Moderate Dems in Albany shift further left as Mamdani pushes socialist agenda, assemblyman warns

RISING THREAT: Antisemitism watchdog issues scathing ‘alarm bell’ report on Mamdani as NYC election nears

RIGGED MAPS REVOLT: Lone NYC House Republican pledges to ‘defeat’ effort to redistrict her seat

CLOSING TIME: Winsome Earle-Sears leads GOP ticket in final 'elevator pitch' to voters before Election Day

CRIME LOOP: Blue city repeat offender arrested nine times released again despite alleged violent history