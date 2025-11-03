Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: 5 key races to watch on Election Day 2025

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Heres what's open and what's closed on Election Day across the country

-Obama, Dems face backlash for sharing stage with Jay Jones at Spanberger rally

-Trump-backed Ciattarelli gets major campaign trail surprise on Election Eve

5 key races to watch on Election Day 2025

With one day until Election Day, and the latest polls pointing to a potential photo finish in the battle for New Jersey governor, the two major party nominees are urging their supporters to get out and vote.

"When we vote, we win," Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill told supporters.

And her Republican rival, Jack Ciattarelli, told his supporters that "championship teams finish strong… let's win this race."

New Jersey is just one of two states, along with Virginia, that hold statewide elections for governor this November. And the contests, which traditionally grab outsized national attention, are viewed as crucial early tests of President Donald Trump's unprecedented and explosive second-term agenda, as well as key barometers ahead of next year's midterm showdowns for the U.S. House and Senate…READ MORE.

Composite image showing Rep. Mikie Sherril and Jack Ciattarelli speaking on two different events

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, during an interview in New York, on Friday, May 2 (left). Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, speaks during an election night event in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 (right). (Victor J. Blue/Getty Images (left); Mark Kauzlarich/Getty Images (right))

White House

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Trump administration cites widespread misuse of SNAP as funding lapses during shutdown

SNAP benefits seen inside of a store

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

COURT FORCES HAND: Trump admin to partially resume SNAP benefits as shutdown drags on

SEAL OF APPROVAL: Trump backs Huckabee Sanders and a bunch of House Republicans for re-election with midterms on the horizon

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the annual CPAC DC conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.  (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

'SO DIRTY': Trump pressed on whether he ordered DOJ to target James Comey, John Bolton and Letitia James

'HELD BACK': Trump backs ICE raid tactics, says they 'haven't gone far enough'

World Stage

NO BOOM POLICY: Energy secretary details how US nuclear tests will work

Energy Sec. Chris Wright and nuclear weapons test in 1952.

Wright said U.S. would not be testing nuclear explosives. (Lisa Leutner/Reuters:Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

TOO OLD TO SERVE?: While Pelosi mulls her political future, debate heats up on when to step aside

Former speaker Nancy Pelosi pictured, left, with former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right

Former speaker Nancy Pelosi pictured, left, alongside former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right. (Jemal Countess/Getty; Al Drago/Images)

TITAN OF THE LEFT: Pelosi spokesman sidesteps retirement rumors as Dem primary threats wait in wings

Across America 

ODDS ON BLUE: Prediction markets favor Democrats in New York, New Jersey, Virginia Election Day races

DIGITAL PUSH: Cuomo gains ground as viral 'Would You Hire Zohran?' video shows NYC businesses rejecting socialist candidate

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo leaves a campaign stop in New York City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SOCIALIST SURGE: Moderate Dems in Albany shift further left as Mamdani pushes socialist agenda, assemblyman warns

RISING THREAT: Antisemitism watchdog issues scathing ‘alarm bell’ report on Mamdani as NYC election nears

Zohran Mamdani on the Brooklyn Bridge

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is joined by Attorney General Letitia James, marching across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RIGGED MAPS REVOLT: Lone NYC House Republican pledges to ‘defeat’ effort to redistrict her seat

CLOSING TIME: Winsome Earle-Sears leads GOP ticket in final 'elevator pitch' to voters before Election Day

Winsome Earle-Sears campaign with Glenn Youngkin.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears make pancakes at Shorty’s Diner alongside Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 3, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CRIME LOOP: Blue city repeat offender arrested nine times released again despite alleged violent history

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

