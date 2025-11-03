Moderate Dems in Albany shift further left as Mamdani pushes socialist agenda, assemblyman warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A New York state assemblyman told Fox News he is seeing a shift in Albany's Democrats further left in anticipation of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani becoming mayor of New York City as the 33-year-old candidate looks to enact his far-left agenda.

Jake Blumencranz, who serves with Mamdani in the state assembly, warned that moderate Democrats eyeing far-left policies could help the Democrat socialist enact some of the policies that Mamdani is hoping to implement in the city.

"What I'm seeing within the moderate camp on the Democrat side," Blumencranz explained to Fox News Digital. "They are changing their tune in the way they're willing to work with him."

"They are willing to enact a lot of his wish lists to make sure that he's successful, but unfortunately the city would be unsuccessful if they do so," the assemblyman added.

EX-MAYOR DE BLASIO TOUTS SOCIALIST MAMDANI AS NEW YORK CITY'S ANSWER TO TRUMP POLICIES

Mamdani has said that he plans to make MTA buses free for commuters, freeze rent for rent-stabilized apartment complexes, provide free child healthcare and raise taxes on wealthy New Yorkers.

The young assemblyman has already garnered the support of some of the top names in the Democratic Party, signaling movement that Democrat leaders are willing to back his costly agenda.

He has received endorsements from House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez, D-N.Y., Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.

MAMDANI APPEALS TO NON-DEMOCRATS WITH GENERAL ELECTION PUSH, VOWS GOVERNMENT CAN MEET VOTERS' 'MATERIAL NEEDS'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has not endorsed Mamdani.

Blumencranz also detailed and characterized Zohran Mamdani and his experience working with him in Albany, which Blumencranz says may be a "looking glass" into how the young democratic socialist may govern as mayor.

"He has kept many of the same principles he's had as an assemblyman," Blumencranz explained to Fox News. "He had introduced a bill called Not On Our Dime, which would effectively empower the AG who is now supporting him to be able to close Jewish NGOs, places of worship, if they did not fall in line with his ideological pursuits."

'DEMOCRATS ARE NERVOUS' ABOUT POTENTIAL ZOHRAN MAMDANI VICTORY, NEW REPORT WARNS

"We seem to see a Zohran Mandami who is amassing the power to be able to sway the governor, to sway assembly and the Senate, to fall in line with his agenda," Blumencranz added.

With the leaders of the Democrat party, like AOC and Jeffries, backing the Democratic Socialist, New York City councilmembers and state politicians may be inclined to back Mamdani’s wildly-debated, socialist policy platform. AOC has joined Zohran on the campaign trail, and has been outspoken about the mayoral candidate’s plan for the city.

"We must remember, in a time such as this, we are not the crazy ones," AOC said at a rally for Mamdani in October. "We are not the outlandish ones. They want us to think we are crazy."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are sane to demand affordable and decent housing, a decent wage, the right to healthcare, that we pay to care for our people instead of the flattening of Palestinians and oppressed people abroad," AOC told the crowd.

Some polls and betting app Kalshi show Mamdani as the likely victor, but former New York governor and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa remain optimistic of their chances.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston