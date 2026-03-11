Former Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good blasts Trump’s endorsement record: ‘Trump IS the problem’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump's endorsement track record, former Rep. Bob Good suggested that the president's picks would be better used to know which candidates not to support in election contests.

"Truth…face it…Trump IS the problem…not his advisors (that he picks because they say nice things about him on TV)…Trump himself…you would literally do better by using Trump’s endorsement to know who NOT to vote for," the former lawmaker wrote on X Tuesday.

Good has personal experience running against a Trump-backed opponent.

In 2024, while serving as House Freedom Caucus chair, Good lost a GOP congressional primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District to Trump-endorsed challenger John McGuire, who went on to win the general election and succeed Good in the House seat.

Trump had repeatedly trashed Good on Truth Social, asserting, "Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA."

Last week Good declared in a post on X, "Trump LIKES RINOS…based on his endorsement history."

In a post last month, Good asserted that "Trump has never made an endorsement based on the principles, character, policy positions, or qualifications of a candidate or elected official."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment on Wednesday morning.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a longtime Trump ally who had a falling out with the president last year and departed Congress early this year in the middle of her term — has also been a vociferous critic of Trump's endorsement track record.

"Trump’s endorsements do not drain the swamp, his endorsements solidify the swamp and ensure the swamp is never drained," she wrote in a January post on X.