Winsome Earle-Sears leads GOP ticket in final 'elevator pitch' to voters before Election Day

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears led the state's Republican ticket in delivering a final message to voters ahead of Election Day on Monday.

Earle-Sears and her fellow candidates made the comments during a gaggle with reporters at a campaign event inside a Virginia diner. A reporter asked Earle-Sears what her "elevator pitch" would be to convince any Virginia voter who still remains on the fence about her race against Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

"Do you like what we've been doing in Virginia? Well, Abigail Spanberger was never part of it. She hasn't been part of creating any of these jobs. She hasn't been part of helping Virginia to remain safe and secure," Earle-Sears said, calling Spanberger "soft on crime."

She then handed the question off to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running to keep his position. Miyares pointed to extensive economic and job growth that has been secured under the leadership of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Earle-Sears as lieutenant governor.

"We've seen the most remarkable four-year turnaround that any state has seen in modern American history," Miyares said. "We've gone from almost the bottom in job creation, we've been one of the last to open our schools. We had eight straight years up until 2021 of more individuals moving out of Virginia than moving to Virginia, something that had not happened in over 100 years."

"And you've seen this remarkable turnaround. $140 billion in new investment that's coming to Virginia. That's greater than the last four governors combined. One and a half job openings for every Virginian looking for a job. The highest labor force participation rate we've ever seen," he added.

Miyares went on to point to his own record as the state's top prosecutor, saying he slashed murder rates that were at a 20-year high when he entered office and put "more cops on the streets" to target repeat violent offenders.

Monday morning's campaign event came after Spanberger held a rally in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday night, featuring Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

The final days before Election Day have seen Democrats trying to keep Earle-Sears off of the campaign trail by forcing her to remain in the state's capital.

Her husband Terrance Sears blasted Democrats at a rally last week as legislators tied down the gubernatorial candidate with redistricting efforts.

"I was pissed off because of what the Democrats have done to my wife," Sears, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant, at the Oct. 31 rally. "And let me tell you that I'm thoroughly pissed off now."

"She would've loved to have been here with you, but you see the games that they’re playing and the shenanigans that they’re pulling to keep her off the campaign trail. … If you do not want to become Maryland or California, then you need to get out there and vote," he said.

