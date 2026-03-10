Dem millennial embraces 78-year-old rival's impeachment bids against Trump but cites key difference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Christian Menefee, D-Texas, pledged to continue efforts to impeach President Donald Trump, spearheaded by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, even as he wages a campaign to take his seat.

However, Menefee promised that his impeachment attempts would stand more of a chance of winning over party support.

"I'm the candidate in this race who has a track record of standing up for my community, of fighting back and doing so effectively in a way that gets things done," Menefee said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Menefee, who won a special election in January to fill the seat of the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, is taking on Green in a heated primary contest. Turner died while in office in March 2025.

The two Democrats were put on a collision course last year when Republicans advanced redistricting plans in Texas set to eliminate as many as five Democrat-held seats. Green announced that he would pursue reelection in the 18th District — the seat Menefee took in January.

Although Menefee declined to specifically address his thoughts on Green and his impeachment attempts, he said his own efforts would center on winning over enough support to have them clear the House of Representatives.

"My approach is going to be, when I file articles of impeachment, my goal is for them to either pass or to get very close to passing," Menefee said.

"That means collaborating with the other members of the Democratic caucus to make sure that it's going to be effective. My approach is generally, if I start something, I am doing it because I want to ultimately take it across the finish line in a way that's going to actually help people."

None of Green’s impeachment efforts have cleared the chamber.

His most recent attempt in December attracted the support of 140 Democrats. Notably, 23 voted with Republicans to kill the measure and 47 voted present.

Menefee’s promises to continue pushing for Trump’s impeachment continue Green’s legacy even as the Democratic newcomer has stressed unity and pragmatism over the political purity tests Green has offered in the past.

Green, a 20-year veteran in Congress, has made opposition to Trump his defining characteristic in recent years. He made headlines in 2026 for being ejected from Trump’s State of the Union Address for bringing a sign with the phrase "black people aren’t apes."

Green was also removed from the 2025 State of the Union after he refused to take his seat while waving his cane at the president.

In his most recent attempt, Green framed his impeachments as a sort of litmus test for his own party — to see where they stood on whether Trump had committed high crimes or misdemeanors.

"We have to participate. This is a participatory democracy. The impeachment requires the hands and the guidance of all of us," Green said in November 2025 as he announced his December attempt.

Outside groups also praised Green for being willing to put the question to Democrats in Congress. Dave Mytych, outreach lead at For Liberation and Resistance Everywhere (FLARE), praised Green’s latest efforts.

"This is what the American people want. They want fighters that hold the line. Democrats, are you listening? Leader Schumer, are you listening? Leader Jeffries, are you listening?" Mytych said, calling out several high-ranking Democrats.

When asked about those messaging votes, Menefee said his focus would be different.

"If I'm spending time on it, it's because I'm trying to get something done. My goal in filing impeachment articles is going to be to impeach the President of the United States, no other goal," Menefee said.

With neither candidate having captured a majority of the vote in the initial Texas primary elections earlier this month, Green and Menefee will face off in a runoff election on May 26.