Cuomo gains ground as viral 'Would You Hire Zohran?' video shows NYC businesses rejecting socialist candidate

The CEO of a production company is leveraging the power of social media to reach untapped audiences, aiming to engage young voters and better inform them about socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani ahead of Election Day on Nov. 4.

Zach Sage Fox, CEO of Fat Camp Films, was hired by Independent NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo’s campaign after the withdrawal of current NYC Mayor Eric Adams. He was contracted to produce 8-10 social media videos for the campaign.

"If you look at the polling, it started tightening in direct relation with our revamp of the campaign’s social media," Fox told Fox News Digital.

The New York Post reported that an AtlasIntel poll from Oct. 31 showed Mamdani leading by only 6.6 points.

"I would like to think that we were definitely a big part," Fox said. "The question is, is it a little too late? We had under one month to do a good job, and there's a million other factors and a million other pieces of the pie that we’re not a part of."

Fox graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in political communications and has collaborated with nonprofits and brands such as Coca-Cola, Airbnb and What Do You Meme, among others.

While Fox and his team are not solely responsible for the social media strategy of Cuomo's campaign, they have created several trend-savvy videos that have garnered millions of views and even influenced some voters' opinions.

A video titled "Would You Hire Zohran?" acquired over 5 million views and showed Fox visiting local NYC businesses with a cutout of Mamdani and his resume to ask if they’d hire the socialist candidate.

"All those reactions you saw were real," Fox said. "Even a $1 pizza shop was like, ‘Oh, I would not hire somebody with this resume. What? He interned for his mom and was a rapper? He can’t work here.’"

Equinox, a health club, along with a local nail salon and McDonald’s, were among the businesses that said they would not hire Mamdani based on his resume.

"McDonald's wouldn't hire him, but we might make this guy mayor," Fox said.

"This guy hasn't run anything with more than five or six people. He hasn't managed more than a small team. He has no, no, no skills to run 300,000 plus jobs."

"Muslims Against Mamdani," a viral video by Fat Camp Films featuring a group of Muslims seated at a table inviting bystanders to inquire about their reasons for not supporting him, amassed over 10 million views.

Fox’s team parodied "I’m Just a Bill" by Schoolhouse Rock with a video titled "I’m Just A Shill," which secured over 15 million views in one day.

"I feel good about it," Fox told Fox News Digital. "I feel he has a much better shot at winning this than when we came on to the campaign. If it's enough of a shot, that we will see."

Fox, a lifetime Independent, says he would have partnered with Cuomo, Adams or Republican NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa to compete with Mamdani.

"When he won, it was a shocker," Fox said of Mamdani’s win in the mayoral primary. "More and more stuff started coming out about his past and his family to the point where it was just nauseating to me that someone so antisemitic, who has so little job experience, could be that close to becoming the mayor of New York City."

Fox added that anyone put in the same position with the same views would have scared him equally and that his cynicism toward Mamdani has nothing to do with his Muslim background.

"I’m not worried about having a Muslim mayor, I'm worried about having an antisemitic, pro-terror mayor," Fox said.

"During his failed rap career, he would rap about the Holy Land Five," Fox said. "He would say, ‘Shout out to the Holy Land Five.’"

"You better look them up," he added. "These are his heroes. Those are terrorists. Hamas is a terrorist group. He would not denounce Hamas. This guy is sympathetic to terrorists. I don't think he's a terrorist, but he's sympathetic to terrorism, and that's as close as you get to being a terrorist. That's absolutely terrifying."

As a New Yorker, and setting his Jewish background aside, Fox said he is sad for New York City and fears death under Mamdani’s mayorship.

"Defunding the police doesn’t work," he said of Mamdani’s past remarks about defunding the police. "Adding cops works."

"Adams is a Democrat, and Adams just tried to add 5,000," he said of Adams’ recent plan to fund 5,000 new NYPD officers over three years.

"This isn't a Republican or a Democrat issue, but Mamdani is so far left on the crime issue that I know there are going to be New Yorkers that die on his watch," Fox said. "I'm doing fine. I’m a CEO."

Fox worries for the average person who has to take the subways or walk to work, especially through dangerous neighborhoods.

"They don’t have a chance," he said.