©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump pressed on whether he ordered DOJ to target James Comey, John Bolton, Letitia James

The president blasted his foes as 'crooked' and 'corrupt'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
In a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump denied that he directed the Department of Justice to target political rivals James Comey, John Bolton and Letitia James.

President Donald Trump indicated that he did not direct the Justice Department to target former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

During "60 Minutes" interview, CBS News' Norah O'Donnell noted the three figures have been indicted and asked Trump whether those are cases of "political retribution."

"You know who got indicted? The man you're looking at. I got indicted. And I was innocent," Trump fired back.

TRUMP TELLS ‘60 MINUTES’ IT WOULD BE ‘HARD’ TO SEND MONEY TO NEW YORK CITY IF MAMDANI WON

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at the White House on Oct. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

O'Donnell pressed Trump on the matter, asking whether he directed the Department of Justice to target those people.

"No. You don't have to instruct 'em because they were so dirty, they were so crooked, they were so corrupt, that the honest people we have — Pam Bondi's doing a very good job, Kash Patel's doing a very good job — the honest people that we have go after ’em automatically," he said.

TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS URGED TO CLOSE ‘CRITICAL GAPS’ IN ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIME REPORTING: ‘GROWING PROBLEM’

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel look on as President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president called out Comey, James and Senate Democrat Adam Schiff in a September Truth Social post highlighted by "60 Minutes."

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, "same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,'" the president declared in part of the post.

JAMES COMEY SEEKS TO DISMISS HIS CRIMINAL CASE, CITING ‘VINDICTIVE’ PROSECUTION

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"We can't delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he asserted in another portion of the post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

