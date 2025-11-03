Trump pressed on whether he ordered DOJ to target James Comey, John Bolton, Letitia James

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump indicated that he did not direct the Justice Department to target former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

During "60 Minutes" interview, CBS News' Norah O'Donnell noted the three figures have been indicted and asked Trump whether those are cases of "political retribution."

"You know who got indicted? The man you're looking at. I got indicted. And I was innocent," Trump fired back.

O'Donnell pressed Trump on the matter, asking whether he directed the Department of Justice to target those people.

"No. You don't have to instruct 'em because they were so dirty, they were so crooked, they were so corrupt, that the honest people we have — Pam Bondi's doing a very good job, Kash Patel's doing a very good job — the honest people that we have go after ’em automatically," he said.

The president called out Comey, James and Senate Democrat Adam Schiff in a September Truth Social post highlighted by "60 Minutes."

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, "same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,'" the president declared in part of the post.

"We can't delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he asserted in another portion of the post.