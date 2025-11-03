Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Trump backs Huckabee Sanders and a bunch of House Republicans for re-election with midterms on the horizon

Gov. Sanders thanked President Trump

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued scads of Truth Social posts on Sunday backing politicians for re-election, including GOP Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a slew of House Republicans.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" the president exclaimed in one post

Sanders, who served as Trump's White House press secretary during a portion of his first term, is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor.

ELECTION DAY POSES EARLY POLITICAL TEST FOR TRUMP AMID LINGERING SHUTDOWN

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the annual CPAC DC conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.  (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

She thanked Trump.

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! It’s an honor to have your endorsement, and Arkansas stands with you in the fight to Make America Great Again!" she declared in a post on X. 

TRUMP BACKS ICE RAID TACTICS, SAYS THEY ‘HAVEN’T GONE FAR ENOUGH'

Former President Donald Trump and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in 2024

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., on Sept. 17, 2024 (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also expressed his support for many House Republicans, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky, and many others.

"Jim Jordan is a very good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a Truth Social post.

LAWSUIT TRACKER: NEW RESISTANCE BATTLING TRUMP'S SECOND TERM THROUGH ONSLAUGHT OF LAWSUITS TAKING AIM AT EOS

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives for a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP will be trying to maintain its majorities in the House and Senate during the 2026 midterm elections. Election Day will be exactly one year from today, on Nov. 3, 2026.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue