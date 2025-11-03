Trump backs Huckabee Sanders and a bunch of House Republicans for re-election with midterms on the horizon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued scads of Truth Social posts on Sunday backing politicians for re-election, including GOP Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a slew of House Republicans.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" the president exclaimed in one post.

Sanders, who served as Trump's White House press secretary during a portion of his first term, is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor.

She thanked Trump.

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! It’s an honor to have your endorsement, and Arkansas stands with you in the fight to Make America Great Again!" she declared in a post on X.

Trump also expressed his support for many House Republicans, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky, and many others.

"Jim Jordan is a very good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a Truth Social post.

The GOP will be trying to maintain its majorities in the House and Senate during the 2026 midterm elections. Election Day will be exactly one year from today, on Nov. 3, 2026.