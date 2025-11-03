Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Pelosi spokesman sidesteps retirement rumors as Dem primary threats wait in wings

Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Pelosi sparks outrage after urging local police to arrest ICE agents Video

Pelosi sparks outrage after urging local police to arrest ICE agents

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s controversial comments calling on local police to arrest ICE agents.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is sidestepping rumors that she could soon leave Congress.

NBC News reported Monday that Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to "make an announcement" about her political future after Election Day on Tuesday, with unnamed sources anticipating the Democratic political giant is set to retire at the end of her term.

But when reached for comment on the report by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Pelosi made no mention of her stepping aside — nor about her long-term plans in general.

VOTING UNDERWAY IN 2025 ELECTION THAT MAY DETERMINE IF REPUBLICANS HOLD HOUSE IN 2026 MIDTERMS

Nancy Pelosi speaks at a podium

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media after a classified briefing on TikTok at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 12, 2024.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 special election in California on Tuesday," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said. "She urges all Californians to join in that mission on the path to taking back the House for the Democrats."

"Yes on 50" refers to Democrats' campaign asking California voters to allow the state's legislature to temporarily sideline its nonpartisan redistricting commission in order to pass a new congressional map giving the left an advantage in the 2026 midterms.

The push is spearheaded by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, in response to Texas adopting a new map giving Republicans an advantage in next year's races.

A flyer urging people to vote for Prop 50

A flyer urging people to vote for Prop 50 sits on a table at the Fresno County Democratic Party office. (Amalia Roy)

One unnamed California House Democrat told NBC News, "I think she’s out. She’s going to go out with Prop 50 overwhelmingly passing, and what a crowning achievement for her to do that."

CALIFORNIA FARMERS PUSH BACK ON PROP 50 AS DEMOCRATS EYE NEW HOUSE MAP

Meanwhile, at least two Democrats have already declared their intentions to challenge Pelosi for her seat in California's 11th congressional district.

The most recent hopeful is state Sen. Scott Wiener, who announced his campaign late last month. 

Scott Wiener speaks at a news conference

California State Senator Scott Wiener speaks at a "Just Majority" nationwide bus tour press conference to call for reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court on May 16, 2023, in Sacramento, California.  (Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Saikat Chakrabarti, a software engineer and left-wing activist who served as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is also in the race.

Pelosi has been a power player in U.S. politics for decades, having served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

She first came to Congress in 1987 after winning a special election to replace the late Rep. Sala Burton, D-Calif.

