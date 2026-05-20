FIRST ON FOX: Behind the scenes of Arlington’s Memorial Day tribute for America’s 250th birthday

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FIRST ON FOX: In observance of Memorial Day, country stars, veterans and lawmakers will host a candlelight ceremony to mark America’s 250th birthday at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia Monday.

"Memorial Day is a sacred reminder that freedom is never free. We honor the brave men and women who gave their lives defending America and its founding principles that we hold dear," said the event's master of ceremonies, Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, to Fox News Digital. "Their sacrifice is the foundation of American freedom, and we thank God for their courage."

Organizers shared event details and rendering with Fox News Digital for a national celebration honoring America’s heroes during a pivotal year bringing together country music stars and officials.

"Set against the sacred grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, the evening will serve as a powerful national tribute to America’s fallen heroes through storytelling, music, remembrance, and reflection," said Freedom250, the nonpartisan group helping coordinate the broader America250 effort, said in a press release.

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Grammy Award-winning country music artist Gretchen Wilson will take the stage to perform.

"I am overwhelmed to have been asked to honor the fallen heroes and their families this Memorial Day. What a sacred place, I pray I do it justice," said Wilson.

A newly released rendering shared first with Fox News Digital showed an aerial view of the amphitheater where the event will take place.

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The program will honor Medal of Honor recipient, West Point graduate and Vietnam prisoner of war Capt. Humbert "Rocky" Versace, highlighting his faith, leadership and resilience during his time in captivity.

The evening will also honor Capt. Daniel W. Eggers, a U.S. Army Special Forces officer, Green Beret and Citadel graduate who was killed in Afghanistan while serving alongside Afghan commandos in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Fox News Digital learned.

Eggers was remembered for his humility, courage and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers, said Freedom250 in a press release.

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Veteran and national security leader Jason Beardsley, Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, noted historian Dr. Mark Moyar and members of the Eggers family are expected to share personal reflections on military service, sacrifice and the lasting human cost of freedom during the evening’s tribute.

"Memorial Day is about more than remembrance," said Jason Beardsley, a veteran of the United States Navy and Army Special Operations Forces, said in the press release. "It is about preserving the legacy of those who gave everything for this country and ensuring future generations understand the true cost of freedom."

There will also be a wreath-laying and National Memorial Day Observance both streamed live.

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The wreath laying pre-program will additionally have a performance by veteran and country singer Craig Morgan.

The candlelight tribute will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday and conclude at 10:00 p.m. ET.