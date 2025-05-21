Fox Nation honors military sacrifice with Memorial Day weekend content lineup, free subscription

This Memorial Day weekend, Fox Nation is featuring a star-studded lineup of programming honoring our nation's heroes. From World War II to the Korean War, viewers can dive into the depths of history and pay tribute to the American lives lost in combat. Here is just some of the content streaming now:

1. Sledgehammer: My Father the WWII Hero



World War II hero Eugene "Sledgehammer" Sledge is known for his memoir that inspired the series "The Pacific." Now his son is carrying on his father’s legacy of patriotism and American veterans with this series, giving a new perspective on Sledge’s achievements through previously unreleased writings.

2. General Patton and the Prayer That Changed History



George Patton is one of the most famous war generals in American history — and now Fox Nation subscribers can relive one of the most famous parts of his legacy. This show highlights how his faith and prayers for the protection of his fellow troops guided his leadership and powered the U.S. through the Battle of the Bulge, one of the most important battles of World War II.

3. Final Journey of the Forgotten Warriors

This three-part series hosted by Martha MacCallum highlights Korean War veterans and their personal stories from one of the most pivotal events in the Cold War era. They share tales both inspirational and harrowing, as viewers come to understand the harsh realities of what some call the "Forgotten War."



4. The Unsung Arlington



In this series, viewers take a deep dive into the history of lesser-known heroes buried in Arlington Cemetery. From John Glenn to Medgar Evers, these "unsung heroes" helped shape the fabric of modern America through their service and sacrifice.

5. Field Of Valor

Yogi Berra is known for his on-field heroics with the New York Yankees. Before that, he was a World War II hero who stormed the beaches of Normandy during D-Day. Fox News' Brian Kilmeade hosts this series of famous American athletes who served their country, from Berra to Elgin Baylor and more.

As part of Fox Nation’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale, all military members and veterans get their first year of Fox Nation free by signing up today.

