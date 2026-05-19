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Donald Trump

Trump ally Tommy Tuberville cruises to Alabama GOP governor nomination

The former Auburn football coach will be the clear favorite in November in a state Trump carried by 30 points

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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GOP lawmakers introduce Assimilation Act to reform US immigration system Video

GOP lawmakers introduce Assimilation Act to reform US immigration system

Republican lawmakers Rep. Andy Ogles and Sen. Tommy Tuberville unveil the Assimilation Act, targeting chain migration and stricter vetting, on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a top Senate supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, cruised to the GOP gubernatorial nomination in his home state of Alabama on Tuesday.

Tuberville defeated longshot rivals Ken McFeeters, an insurance agency owner, and Will Santivasci, a small business owner, to capture the Republican nomination in the solidly red state in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Kay Ivey.

A former longtime college football coach — who spent 10 years as head coach at Auburn University in Alabama — Tuberville was elected to the Senate in 2020. Tuberville ran as an outsider who was closely aligned with Trump.

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Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, seen speaking to reporters as he returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington, D.C., easily captured the GOP gubernatorial nomination in his home state on Tuesday. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump, on the eve of the primary, doubled down on his support for Tuberville.

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"He is a Lifelong Leader, both on and off the field — A true WINNER!" the president posted on social media.

Tuberville, who was the overwhelming polling and fundraising frontrunner in the primary, will now be the clear favorite to win November's gubernatorial election in Alabama, a state that Trump carried by 30 points in 2024.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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