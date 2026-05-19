Trump ally Tommy Tuberville cruises to Alabama GOP governor nomination

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Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a top Senate supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, cruised to the GOP gubernatorial nomination in his home state of Alabama on Tuesday.

Tuberville defeated longshot rivals Ken McFeeters, an insurance agency owner, and Will Santivasci, a small business owner, to capture the Republican nomination in the solidly red state in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Kay Ivey.

A former longtime college football coach — who spent 10 years as head coach at Auburn University in Alabama — Tuberville was elected to the Senate in 2020. Tuberville ran as an outsider who was closely aligned with Trump.

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Trump, on the eve of the primary, doubled down on his support for Tuberville.

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"He is a Lifelong Leader, both on and off the field — A true WINNER!" the president posted on social media.

Tuberville, who was the overwhelming polling and fundraising frontrunner in the primary, will now be the clear favorite to win November's gubernatorial election in Alabama, a state that Trump carried by 30 points in 2024.