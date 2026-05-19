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Democrat Elections

Longtime news anchor-turned-House candidate wins Dem primary in key Pennsylvania district

Perry barely held onto his seat in 2024 against Stelson, winning by only a few thousand votes

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Democrat Janelle Stelson, the longtime former anchor for Lancaster’s NBC affiliate, defeated Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas in a battle to take on one of the more endangered Republicans in the House, Freedom Caucus stalwart Scott Perry.

Perry, of Dillsburg, was an ally of Elon Musk’s DOGE endeavor and has staked out reliably conservative positions on most issues, chairing the Freedom Caucus in 2022, but barely held onto his seat in 2024 against Stelson by a few thousand votes.

Stelson was criticized for reportedly retaining her residency in Lancaster — which is in Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s district — while running in Perry’s district, which covers much of her former news station’s coverage area.

As of 2025, Stelson moved to a rental property in East Pennsboro Township, across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg, according to the York Daily Record, which reported on the controversy.

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Janelle Stelson talking with patrons at Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Janelle Stelson, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, talks with patrons at Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 19, 2024. She is challenging Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., for the seat. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Douglas also reportedly criticized Stelson for the lack of primary debates.

Stelson also was a longtime registered Republican before changing her affiliation sometime during the Trump era, according to local reports.

While she has the support of Gov. Josh Shapiro, she admitted in an ABC-Harrisburg interview that she differs from some in her party on certain issues.

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Scott Perry of Pennsylvania faces Janelle Stelson or Justin Douglas

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., is seen near the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ via Getty Images)

"One of the things I was very against President Joe Biden, the border was quickly becoming more of a mess than usual," Stelson told the outlet, while adding that President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis has been a bridge too far.

She also told the outlet she would support repealing Trump’s tariffs and that she is pro-choice.

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Pennsylvania Welcome Sign US 222 Peach Bottom Lancaster

One of the last mid-century Pennsylvania welcome signs greets travelers leaving Maryland near Peach Bottom, Pa., in 2022. (Charlie Creitz)

Perry, meanwhile, has held fast to his seat, at times easily and at times not so much, amid an increased moderate-to-progressive influx of new voters in Harrisburg’s southern suburbs like Camp Hill and Lower Allen.

Come November, voters across the nation will be looking to Cumberland County and the Susquehanna Valley as one of the most conservative members of Congress battles for his political life in Pennsylvania’s increasingly shifting political landscape.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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