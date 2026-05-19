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Gubernatorial

Former top Oregon GOP official secures nomination for governor as Republicans target blue-state pickup

The crowded field included a NBA veteran and county commissioner

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan won Oregon’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, emerging from a crowded field of candidates seeking the chance to flip the governor’s mansion in a state Democrats have controlled for nearly four decades.

The Republican field included former Portland Trail Blazers player and businessman Chris Dudley, state Rep. Ed Diehl and Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell.

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Voters entering the Tridelphia Middle School polling place in Wheeling, West Virginia

Oregon’s governor race is expected to focus heavily on homelessness, public safety and affordability as Republicans seek to make gains in the Democratic-controlled state. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Drazan entered the race as one of the best-known Republicans in the state following her close 2022 loss to Kotek.

Diehl focused his campaign on lowering taxes and reducing state spending, while Bethell emphasized homelessness, public safety and government accountability.

FORMER TRAIL BLAZERS CENTER CHRIS DUDLEY MAKES SECOND RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF OREGON

Chris Dudley speaking at a town hall meeting in Portland, Oregon

Chris Dudley, Republican candidate for governor of Oregon, speaks during a town hall meeting at Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. in Portland. (Tom Hauck/Bloomberg)

Dudley, a 16-year NBA veteran, campaigned as a political outsider with backing from prominent Oregon business figures, including Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Republicans in the race focused heavily on homelessness, public safety, drug policy and the high cost of living, arguing Democratic leadership in Salem and Portland has failed to adequately address those issues.

The GOP has not won an Oregon governor’s race since 1982, but the Republican Party believes voter frustration over crime, homelessness and affordability could make the race more competitive this midterm cycle.

Drazan will now face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek in November.

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Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaking at a signing ceremony in Washington

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking a second term as Republicans look to flip the governor’s mansion in the Democratic-controlled state. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Kotek has faced criticism over homelessness, including rising unsheltered populations and struggles to expand housing capacity, as well as education and transportation funding, though she drew little opposition in her bid for a second term.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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