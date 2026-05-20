Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

MTG says GOP's future 'destroyed' after Trump-backed primary challenger defeats Thomas Massie in primary

'The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,' Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Ed Gallrein speaks out on primary victory over Thomas Massie in Kentucky Video

Ed Gallrein speaks out on primary victory over Thomas Massie in Kentucky

Navy SEAL veteran and fifth-generation farmer Ed Gallrein shares insight on his primary win in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie, on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., lost the Republican U.S. House primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein on Tuesday, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that the future of the GOP had been "destroyed."

"I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men. Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth. You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby," she wrote in a post on X.

"Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed. The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion. Let us pray that we have a country left by the time these creatures are gone," Greene added.

TRUMP-BACKED NAVY SEAL VET DELIVERS MAJOR BLOW TO MASSIE IN FIERY GOP PRIMARY

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, 2026 in Hebron, Ky.  (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Massie fired back at GOP Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana after the congresswoman wrote in a post on X, "Happy to deliver the news to President @realDonaldTrump the results from the KY Primary and his defeat of Thomas Massie. Well done, @TeamTrump! Congratulations @EdGallrein!" 

"How do his boots taste?" Massie replied.

The congressman began his concession speech by saying, "I would've come out sooner but I had to call my opponent and concede and it took awhile to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv."

HEGSETH UNLEASHES ON MASSIE IN GOP PRIMARY SHOWDOWN AGAINST TRUMP-BACKED NAVY SEAL VET

Rep. Thomas Massie flanked by Reps. Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2025

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida posted a graphic that depicted Massie with large tears and labeled the lawmaker a "LOSER."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. declared in a post on X that "The power of Donald Trump is real."

"Congratulations to Ed Gallrein for an amazing victory against serious opposition. I believe he will bring a lot to the U.S House of Representatives. He is a warrior and businessman — someone who has truly sacrificed for our nation," Graham wrote

TRUMP CALLS OUT REP THOMAS MASSIE: ‘KENTUCKY, GET THIS LOSER OUT OF POLITICS’ TUESDAY

Ed Gallrein

Ed Gallrein, Republican Congressional candidate for Kentucky, during a campaign event ahead of a primary election in Hebron, Ky. on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As to Rep. Massie, we had many differences but I always admired the fact that he stayed true to his beliefs and fought for his causes. I wish him and his family well," the senator added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue