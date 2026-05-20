MTG says GOP's future 'destroyed' after Trump-backed primary challenger defeats Thomas Massie in primary

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After Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., lost the Republican U.S. House primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein on Tuesday, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that the future of the GOP had been "destroyed."

"I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men. Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth. You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby," she wrote in a post on X.

"Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed. The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion. Let us pray that we have a country left by the time these creatures are gone," Greene added.

TRUMP-BACKED NAVY SEAL VET DELIVERS MAJOR BLOW TO MASSIE IN FIERY GOP PRIMARY

Massie fired back at GOP Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana after the congresswoman wrote in a post on X, "Happy to deliver the news to President @realDonaldTrump the results from the KY Primary and his defeat of Thomas Massie. Well done, @TeamTrump! Congratulations @EdGallrein!"

"How do his boots taste?" Massie replied.

The congressman began his concession speech by saying, "I would've come out sooner but I had to call my opponent and concede and it took awhile to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv."

HEGSETH UNLEASHES ON MASSIE IN GOP PRIMARY SHOWDOWN AGAINST TRUMP-BACKED NAVY SEAL VET

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida posted a graphic that depicted Massie with large tears and labeled the lawmaker a "LOSER."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. declared in a post on X that "The power of Donald Trump is real."

"Congratulations to Ed Gallrein for an amazing victory against serious opposition. I believe he will bring a lot to the U.S House of Representatives. He is a warrior and businessman — someone who has truly sacrificed for our nation," Graham wrote.

TRUMP CALLS OUT REP THOMAS MASSIE: ‘KENTUCKY, GET THIS LOSER OUT OF POLITICS’ TUESDAY

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"As to Rep. Massie, we had many differences but I always admired the fact that he stayed true to his beliefs and fought for his causes. I wish him and his family well," the senator added.