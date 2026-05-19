Alabama Democrats rally around former Dem senator to challenge Trump-backed Tuberville in fall

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Doug Jones, the former Democratic senator in Alabama, on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for governor, the Associated Press reports.

It's been nearly three decades since a Democrat won a gubernatorial election in solidly red Alabama. You've got to go back to former Gov. Don Siegelman's 1998 victory.

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Jones will now face a steep uphill climb to defeat Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who easily captured the Republican nomination, in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Kay Ivey.

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Tuberville, a top Senate ally of President Donald Trump, is backed by the president as he runs for Alabama governor.