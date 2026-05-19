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Gubernatorial

Alabama Democrats rally around former Dem senator to challenge Trump-backed Tuberville in fall

It's been nearly three decades since a Democrat won a gubernatorial election in solidly red Alabama

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Doug Jones, the former Democratic senator in Alabama, on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for governor, the Associated Press reports.

It's been nearly three decades since a Democrat won a gubernatorial election in solidly red Alabama. You've got to go back to former Gov. Don Siegelman's 1998 victory.

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Jones on CNN

Former Democratic U.S. senator Doug Jones declared that border security will not be the defining issue of the 2024 presidential election. (Screenshot/CNN)

Jones will now face a steep uphill climb to defeat Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who easily captured the Republican nomination, in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Kay Ivey.

Tommy Tuberville staring

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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Tuberville, a top Senate ally of President Donald Trump, is backed by the president as he runs for Alabama governor.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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