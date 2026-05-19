Squad-endorsed Dem wins heated primary to represent America’s birthplace

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Philadelphia’s Chris Rabb, a far-left state lawmaker backed by the "Squad," won the crowded and at-times-heated Democratic primary contest for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District.

The district — rated the most Democratic in the nation — includes much of Center City, all of North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia, and is one of the few Black-majority districts in the country, with Tuesday night’s results essentially foreshadowing November’s likely outcome.

Rabb, whose district includes Mount Airy and West Oak Lane, celebrated endorsements from progressive figures, including members of the "Squad."

SOROS-BACKED PHILADELPHIA DA SURVIVES PRIMARY CHALLENGE, BUT POTENTIAL GOP WRINKLE AHEAD

State Sen. Sharif Street is the son of former popular yet controversial Mayor John Street, and is endorsed by several officials including his father’s predecessor Ed Rendell.

He is a former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and appeared to characterize himself as the true Philadelphian in the race.

"People who are from, live and can vote in Philadelphia have supported me," Street told the Penn Capital-Star. "People who are from outside the city, they’re cozying up to my opponents."

Besides Rendell, Street had the endorsement of the state party, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other noted Philadelphians.

Street, who is Muslim, made news when he spoke out against a virulent anti-Israel protest in the city earlier this year, telling Fox News Digital at the time he "forcefully condemn[s] the antisemitic rally that took place today in Rittenhouse Square."

Rep. Gregorio Casar, D-Texas, was one of several lawmakers to endorse Rabb, saying in a joint statement with Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., that Rabb is a "social justice activist [and] an educator who helped unionize 1,500 adjunct professors and a legislator who has taken on Republicans and the billionaire class to create a democracy that works for everyone rather than just the wealthy few."

PHILLY'S FIREFIGHTERS UNION BACKS BOB CASEY'S RIVAL IN SENATE RACE

Rabb, 56, said in a statement that he also welcomed the endorsement of the left-wing Working Families Party and the Justice Democrats — a group that has supported "Squad" members and other federal candidates of similar ideology.

"Our coalition is people-powered, and our allies are united in our fight to demand a prosperous future for the multiracial working class families and communities who are the heart of Philly and represent our city’s incredible strength and potential," he said.

Rabb’s political history includes working with the first elected Black Democrat in the Senate, Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun of Illinois, in the 1990s. Two Black Republicans had been elected previously in the 1880s from Mississippi.

Rabb was endorsed by Philadelphia City Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks and Minority Whip Nicolas O’Rourke, both of the WFP. Republicans have just one member on council — longtime Northeast Philadelphia representative Brian O’Neill, whose presence is considered the "third party."

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Dr. Ala Stanford was recently a Biden administration HHS appointee — as she led the agency’s "Region III" covering Delaware, Maryland, District of Columbia, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The pediatric surgeon made news during her tenure for setting up a major 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine site at Temple University’s Liacouras Center at 15th Street and Montgomery Avenue and reportedly making house calls to offer testing.

With no clear Republican challenger, Tuesday night’s winner is expected to sail to victory in November in what is considered the nation’s most Democratic Congressional District.