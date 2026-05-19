Kentucky physician advances to general election after receiving glowing Trump endorsement: 'True friend'

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Ralph Alvarado, a Kentucky state senator, advanced to the general election Tuesday evening to be Rep. Andy Barr's, R-Ky., potential successor shortly after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Alvarado, who has positioned himself as a pro-Trump, America First candidate, strengthens the president’s record of endorsements in a state that’s produced a handful of the administration’s most vocal critics within his party.

Amid frustrations with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Trump praised Alvarado’s alignment in his endorsement message.

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"A true friend to MAGA, RALPH HAS BEEN WITH US FROM THE VERY BEGINNING!" Trump said in a post to social media on Monday.

The president noted Alvarado’s efforts to turn out Hispanic voters in 2016 as a member of the National Hispanic Advisory Council for Trump.

"Dr. Ralph Alvarado has my complete and total endorsement to be the next representative from Kentucky’s 6th congressional District," Trump added.

Alvarado has a background in healthcare, working as a physician for nearly 30 years, according to his online biography. He embarked on a political career in 2014 when he ran for the Kentucky General Assembly, becoming its first Hispanic member.

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In his campaign materials, Alvarado also highlighted his consistent support of the president.

"In Kentucky, a triple crown is rare," Alvarado said in a video. "But so is a triple-Trump. 2016, 2020 and 2024 — I stood with President Trump every single time. And in Congress, I’ll stand with him again."

Although Alvarado must still win the general election, his district has leaned heavily Republican in the past. Its incumbent, Barr, last won reelection in 2024 in a 63% to 37% victory over Democratic challenger Randy Cravens.

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Barr, who has represented Kentucky’s 6th congressional district since 2013, is pursuing a seat in the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy of outgoing former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell, 84, is retiring.