Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Kentucky physician advances to general election after receiving glowing Trump endorsement: 'True friend'

The win strengthens Trump's endorsement record in a state that has produced several of his most vocal in-party critics

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
Massie blasts ‘desperate’ attacks amid Trump-backed primary battle Video

Massie blasts ‘desperate’ attacks amid Trump-backed primary battle

Ahead of Tuesday’s closely watched Kentucky GOP primary, Rep. Thomas Massie says President Donald Trump’s "reputation is on the line" as Trump allies and outside groups flood the race with attacks and millions in spending.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ralph Alvarado, a Kentucky state senator, advanced to the general election Tuesday evening to be Rep. Andy Barr's, R-Ky., potential successor shortly after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Alvarado, who has positioned himself as a pro-Trump, America First candidate, strengthens the president’s record of endorsements in a state that’s produced a handful of the administration’s most vocal critics within his party.

Amid frustrations with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Trump praised Alvarado’s alignment in his endorsement message.

TRUMP STIRS GOP PRIMARY DRAMA WITH VISIT TO MASSIE’S KENTUCKY HOME TURF

President Donald Trump, left, stands next to Ralph Alvarado, right.

President Donald Trump, left, stands next to Ralph Alvarado, right, candidate for Congress in Kentucky's 6th congressional district in a race to fill the seat of outgoing Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. (Alvarado for Congress)

"A true friend to MAGA, RALPH HAS BEEN WITH US FROM THE VERY BEGINNING!" Trump said in a post to social media on Monday.

The president noted Alvarado’s efforts to turn out Hispanic voters in 2016 as a member of the National Hispanic Advisory Council for Trump.

"Dr. Ralph Alvarado has my complete and total endorsement to be the next representative from Kentucky’s 6th congressional District," Trump added.

President Donald Trump arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One on May 15, 2026, returning from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Alvarado has a background in healthcare, working as a physician for nearly 30 years, according to his online biography. He embarked on a political career in 2014 when he ran for the Kentucky General Assembly, becoming its first Hispanic member.

KENTUCKY SENATE RACE FOR MCCONNELL’S SEAT HEATS UP

In his campaign materials, Alvarado also highlighted his consistent support of the president.

"In Kentucky, a triple crown is rare," Alvarado said in a video. "But so is a triple-Trump. 2016, 2020 and 2024 — I stood with President Trump every single time. And in Congress, I’ll stand with him again."

Although Alvarado must still win the general election, his district has leaned heavily Republican in the past. Its incumbent, Barr, last won reelection in 2024 in a 63% to 37% victory over Democratic challenger Randy Cravens.

Rep. Andy Barr walking inside the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., walks to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr, who has represented Kentucky’s 6th congressional district since 2013, is pursuing a seat in the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy of outgoing former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell, 84, is retiring.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue