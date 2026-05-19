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Trump-backed senator cruises to primary win, setting up potential 4th term

The 83-year-old Idaho Republican chairs the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, moved one step closer to a fourth Senate term after trouncing two GOP challengers in a primary contest Tuesday evening.

Risch, 83, comfortably won Idaho’s Republican primary shortly after polls closed, the Associated Press reported.

He was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who has cruised to victory in the solidly Republican state every time he has appeared on the ballot since 2016. 

The Idaho Republican is chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which has jurisdiction over the State Department and approves all ambassador appointments.

Sen. James Risch speaking to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate Republicans policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

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That perch has put Risch at the center of Senate debates over Trump’s war in Iran, the military intervention in Venezuela and continued arms sales to Israel, among other hot-button topics.

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He was first elected to the upper chamber in 2009 and previously served as the state’s governor and lieutenant governor.

The Idaho contest is one of more than a dozen Republican-held Senate seats this year that are not considered competitive. 

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the upper chamber. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is attempting a long-shot bid to flip control in November’s midterm elections that would require Democrats to pick up four GOP-held seats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaking at a podium

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is mounting a long-shot bid to retake Senate control during November's midterm elections. (Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)

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David Roth, a realtor who has previously run for statewide office, won the Democratic nomination.

Former state Rep. Todd Achilles, another candidate in the race, is running as an independent. Achilles is a former Democratic legislator who resigned from the state legislature to challenge Risch.

Idaho has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber in more than half a century.

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