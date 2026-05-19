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Politics

Trump-backed governor wins GOP primary for third term after running on deregulation and tax cuts

Brad Little signed one of the nation's most far-reaching transgender bathroom laws and ran on deregulation and tax cuts

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Idaho was 'DOGE before DOGE existed,' Gov. Brad Little says Video

Idaho was 'DOGE before DOGE existed,' Gov. Brad Little says

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little weighs in on the state's Board of Education policies and the banning of DEI initiatives in public universities and provides advice to other states.

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Gov. Brad Little, R-Idaho, is one step closer to a third term after vanquishing a crowded field of challengers on Tuesday.

Little defeated seven opponents in Idaho’s Republican gubernatorial primary, according to The Associated Press.

He was backed by President Donald Trump, who gave the incumbent his "complete and total endorsement," before he publicly announced his re-election decision.

Several Republicans challenged Little from the right, including retired police officer Mark Fitzpatrick. The lesser-known candidate faced scrutiny over his comments toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — an important constituency in the state.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaking at CPAC event.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one step closer to a third term after winning the state's GOP gubernatorial primary. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket)

GOP GOVERNOR REVEALS WHY HE ORDERED SCHOOLS TO BAR TRANSGENDER ATHLETES FROM GIRLS SPORTS

Little supported a bill earlier this year imposing criminal penalties on transgender people who decide to use a bathroom or locker room that does not correspond with their biological sex. The ban extends to private businesses, making it one of the most far-reaching bathroom laws in the country.

The two-term governor also recently signed a bill into law blocking public schools from supporting certain teachers’ union activities with taxpayer dollars.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks trans athletes in women's sports ahead of the election Video

TRANSGENDER PLAINTIFFS CHALLENGE IDAHO BATHROOM LAW WITH NEW COMPLAINT

He ran his re-election campaign largely on deregulation, school choice and tax cuts.

Little, who previously served as a member of the Idaho State Senate and lieutenant governor, was first elected in 2018.

Trump marine one on south lawn

President Donald Trump gave Gov. Brad Little, R-Idaho, a proactive endorsement before the incumbent launched a campaign for a third term. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Little’s re-election contest as "solid Republican," meaning the race is not expected to be competitive. 

The Republican-heavy state has not elected a Democrat as governor since 1990. Trump won Idaho by roughly 36 points in 2024.

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