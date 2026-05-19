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Former prosecutor who railed against Trump’s weaponization of DOJ wins Dem primary

The former JAG officer and Beshear policy advisor faces steep odds in a district that leaned heavily Republican recently

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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Massie blasts ‘desperate’ attacks amid Trump-backed primary battle Video

Massie blasts ‘desperate’ attacks amid Trump-backed primary battle

Ahead of Tuesday’s closely watched Kentucky GOP primary, Rep. Thomas Massie says President Donald Trump’s "reputation is on the line" as Trump allies and outside groups flood the race with attacks and millions in spending.

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Zach Dembo, a former U.S. attorney and Kentucky policy advisor, won a primary on Tuesday evening in a bid to fill Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District seat.

Although they now have their candidate, Democrats will face an uphill road to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the November general election to replace outgoing Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.

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Zach Dembo, left, pictured alongside an image of President Donald Trump hung in front of the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C.

Democratic congressional candidate Zach Dembo, left, pictured alongside an image of President Donald Trump hung in front of the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C. (Zach Dembo for Congress; Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Dembo began his career as an eighth grade English teacher before going on to law school and serving in the United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, according to his website. In 2017, he spent some time as a federal prosecutor and then was tapped by Gov. Beshear to become a policy advisor and legislative director.

Dembo cited Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department as the catalyst that prompted him to pursue office.

"When Donald Trump started using your justice department to go after his political enemies, I resigned," Dembo said in a campaign video.

"Our system is broken."

Dembo had raised just shy of a million dollars as of the end of April — $956,000, according to FEC records.

ANDY BARR MULLS SENATE BID, SAYS 'IT'S TIME FOR KENTUCKY TO HAVE A US SENATOR WHO SUPPORTS PRESIDENT TRUMP'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington, D.C.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025 at Conrad Washington in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2025. The summit gathers CEOs, government officials, and financial leaders to discuss the global economy from April 23 to 25. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Notably, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear didn't make an endorsement in the Democratic primary for Kentucky 6th Congressional district.

Democrats face steep odds in November’s general election; Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District has leaned heavily Republican in the past. Its incumbent, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., last won reelection in 2024 in a 63% to 37% victory over Democratic challenger Randy Cravens.

REP. BARR VOWS TO STOP ‘RADICAL LEFT’ FROM DEFUNDING ICE, BORDER PATROL

Rep. Andy Barr walking inside the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., walks to a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call)

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Barr, who has represented Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013, is pursuing a seat in the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy of outgoing former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell, 84, is retiring.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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