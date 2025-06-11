'Don’t just wave the flag:' Military leaders, NFL execs, and veterans gather at Mount Vernon for Army’s 250th

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of the nation’s top military leaders, veterans, and civic voices are gathering this week at George Washington’s estate to launch a campaign urging Americans to serve their country: not just by honoring the flag, but by living out its values.

The event, held June 12–13 at Mount Vernon, marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and Flag Day.

It also kicks off the Military 250 campaign, a national effort led by the nonpartisan nonprofit We the Veterans and Military Families to inspire 250,000 acts of service across the country.

"This isn’t just about waving the flag," said Ellen Gustafson, co-founder of We the Veterans and Military Families, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. "It’s about doing something to support it."

Gustafson, a Navy spouse and granddaughter of military veterans, is leading the new campaign, called Military 250. The campaign will also highlight 250 veteran-led organizations and 250 stories of continued service.

The kickoff begins Thursday with a formal reception at Mount Vernon’s Smith Theater. Speakers include retired Army Chief of Staff Gen. George W. Casey Jr., NFL Chief Financial Officer and Army veteran Christine Dorfler, and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina. Celebrity chef and Royal Navy veteran Robert Irvine will also speak.

Friday’s programming at the George Washington Presidential Library features panels on civic duty, trusted leadership, and patriotic service.

Participants include Lt. Gen. Paul Mikolashek, former Army Inspector General; Green Beret and former NFL player Nate Boyer; U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Hilary Crow; and U.S. Army veteran and comedian Thom Tran.

Gustafson said the location of the event sends a message.

"This is where Washington was called to lead the Continental Army," she said. "He kept answering the call: as a general, president, and private citizen. That’s what we need again."

We the Veterans is a nonpartisan nonprofit that empowers veterans and military families to lead by example. Its past work includes Vet the Vote, which recruited over 160,000 veterans and military family members to serve as poll workers in the 2024 election.

"When the country needed help running elections, our community showed up," Gustafson said. "That’s what real patriotism looks like."

She said service doesn’t have to mean joining the military. It can mean volunteering at schools, helping neighbors, mentoring, or getting involved in local government.

"Being a patriot is about what you do," she said. "Not what you post online."

As a mom of three raising a military family, Gustafson said she sees service every day. Her kids have lived through deployments and cross-country moves. She teaches them that sacrifice comes with responsibility and pride.

"They know what the flag stands for," she said. "And I want them to grow up in a country where more people step up."

Organizers hope Flag Day becomes a new kind of American holiday that is not just about honoring the flag, but acting in its name.



"It’s time to bring service back into our culture," Gustafson said. "If you love this country, show it."

To learn more about the Military 250 campaign or log an act of service, visit wetheveterans.us.